Game of Thrones Star Announces Potential Return in Jon Snow Sequel Series

Ever since the development of a Game of Thrones spin-off – 83% focused on Jon Snow was announced last month, fans of the hit HBO series have been quite active thinking about all the paths the sequel could take, or which characters it could bring back. There are numerous characters who managed to stay alive until the end of G.O.T.and it would certainly be great to see one of them (or several) return to the small screen.

Samwell Tarly, played by John Bradley, is one of those characters that audiences always held close to their hearts, and as one of Jon’s closest allies, he managed to win over fans. Certainly it would not be at all strange if Bradley will reprise the role in the upcoming series alongside Kit Harington, and the actor recently discussed his long-awaited return to the sequel to the world of Westeros.

In a recent interview with DigitalSpy (via comicbook.com), Bradley He spoke about the possibility of reprising the role of Sam for the Jon Snow project, and although he stated that at the moment he has not received any offer to return, he assured that he would be interested in reading the script if it is sent to him. His words were the following:

I tend to think about that. I think we all left Game of Thrones thinking that we had played these characters for so long and that they had so much life to them that we would like to talk to them and see how they are getting along. We played those parts for so long that as soon as we were done, we felt a little bit free of them in a way. Because it is a lot of history to take with you and a lot of emotional life to take with you. But in the future, who knows? I haven’t talked to anyone about a possible Jon Snow prequel, but if anyone wants to send me a script, I’d be interested in reading it.

In addition to the return of Samwell Tarly, many fans are hoping to see Brienne of Tarth, the brave and powerful warrior who became a favorite since her first appearance in the show’s second season, in the new spin-off. In a past interview with ColliderGwendoline Christie, actress who played Brienne in G.O.T., opened up about her iconic role and whether or not she’d be willing to reprise it in the sequel in development. Her words were the following:

I really love that character too. I will never stop being grateful for the opportunity to play her. I really won’t. That was truly the opportunity of my life. It was incredible. I adored the character, and it came at a time in my life where my development of what I wanted to do artistically was to express something about an experience that I’d had in life that felt quite special, but at the same time it was about the same experience. human and identifiable to be a stranger. I also felt like we’ve never seen a woman like that on TV before, or much in entertainment. What I loved about Brienne was that she was able to rise above her circumstances and often succeed. The idea of ​​that outcast succeeding was glorious. I love the sound of a Jon Snow spin-off. I loved watching the show too. It is very amazing to feel this wave of interest that people are still so interested and that the love is still so real. I think a lot of people feel like they would love to see that story continue. I am very interested in playing very different roles now and being pushed to become a better actress, develop as an actress and work with authors. There are so many directors that I would love to work with and I want to create different types of work. That is my approach. However, I will never stop loving Brienne of Tarth, and I will never stop caring for her.

