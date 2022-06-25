Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke reveals her biggest fear ahead of her debut

Emilia Clarke has confessed that he is afraid of his debut on the British stage with Seagull of Chekhov .

In a recent interview with the BBC, the Game of Thrones star reveals that a lot of people will judge her based on her character. Mother of Dragons and because of that, she feels “petrified” that what happens if she can’t act par excellence on a stage like her. she did in the hit series Ella.

“I am deeply aware of the fact that there will be people who like Game of Thrones and see it that way. It’s 10 times scarier because there will be people wanting to go and say, ‘Well, she can only perform on camera, she clearly can’t perform on stage,’ which is obviously the biggest fear.”explained the Me Before You actress.

However, the British actress is hopeful that her recent play about a group of lonely Russians living on an isolated country estate will inspire a different audience to go to the theatre.

“Hopefully what they get, as a kind of little extra, is that they get to enjoy this play that they might not otherwise have seen.”he told the media.

Clarke also shared about her anxiety, as it had been stressful for the actress in recent years.

“Finally appearing in the West End is daunting because it’s something I’ve wanted for a long time. It’s scary because it’s a dream of mine finally realized.”commented.

Clarke also spoke about the theater he called the “higher art”.

“I love it. I love it. I feel happier, more secure, more at home.”said the 35-year-old man.

Meanwhile, the actress appeared for the last time in Breakfast at Tiffany’s on Broadway in 2013, which did not go well.