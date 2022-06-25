Entertainment

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke reveals her biggest fear ahead of her debut

Emilia Clarke has confessed that he is afraid of his debut on the British stage with Seagull of Chekhov .

In a recent interview with the BBC, the Game of Thrones star reveals that a lot of people will judge her based on her character. Mother of Dragons and because of that, she feels “petrified” that what happens if she can’t act par excellence on a stage like her. she did in the hit series Ella.

