‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Cast in Mary Shelley’s ‘Mary’s Monster’

Kit Harington and Clara Rugaard have been tapped to star in Mary’s Monster, a film about writer Mary Shelley’s mental struggle to write her 1818 novel, Frankenstein.

Directed by Farren Blackburn (The Innocents, Shut In), Mary’s Monster is described as a “rock ‘n’ roll” version of history, depicting the 19th century “through the lens of today against a backdrop of musical contemporary, spoken word, sex, drugs and Baroque ‘n’ Roll”.

Rugaard (I Am Mother) will play the lead role of Shelley, while Harington (Game Of Thrones) will play the Monster. The cast also includes Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (CODA) as Mary’s husband, Percy Bysshe Shelley, and Sebastian De Souza (Normal People) as Lord Byron.

A synopsis reads: “Terrified to give voice to her own dark and transgressive thoughts, but at the same time creatively driven by them, Mary is seduced by her own inner monster catapulting her into a dangerous and destructive psychological romance never seen before.

Realizing that the monster is inextricably tied to her own state of mind, feeding on her own emotions, Mary’s only way to salvation is to bring it to life. To survive, to heal, to finally be heard, her voice must become in… monstrous.”

Speaking of the role, Harington said: “Mary’s Monster is a brilliantly original and compelling script, and I love the idea of ​​playing the unique role of The Monster. An embodiment of Mary Shelley’s psyche. I’m excited by the vision and the passion. of Farren for the project”.

“I am incredibly honored to embark on this project and be a part of the story of such an influential and revolutionary woman,” said Rugaard. “I am beyond excited to bring this celebrated female voice to life and delve into the world and psyche of Mary Shelley.”

Deborah Baxtrom and Stephen Hallett have written the script for the project, with Marius de Vries (La La Land, CODA) serving as executive music producer.

Harington was last seen in last year’s Marvel movie Eternals, where he played Dane Whitman. He will also appear in the upcoming Apple TV + anthology series Extrapolations, alongside Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller and Tobey Maguire.