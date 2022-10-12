Game of Thrones stars reunite at Lena Headey’s wedding to Ozark star Marc Menchaca

the actress of game of ThronesLena Headey, married her partner, the star of OzarksMarc Menchaca, in a luxurious ceremony in Italy.

Photos shared online showed the bride in a sleeveless, halter-neck gown that featured a plunging neckline and backless design.

Headey also wore a floral headdress and veil in her hair. For her part, Menchaca looked elegant in a navy blue suit complemented by a wide-brimmed beige hat.

The couple married surrounded by friends and family, including actors from GOT: Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Michelle Fairley and Sophie Turner with her husband Joe Jonas. The ceremony reportedly took place on Thursday (October 6).

Actors Headey and Menchaca began dating in 2020. Headey was previously married to musician Peter Loughran from 2007 to 2012, with whom she shares 12-year-old son Wylie.

Headey also has a seven-year-old daughter named Teddy from a relationship with Dan Cadan.

Headey and Menchaca’s wedding photos quickly went viral on social media with fans praising the bride’s appearance.

“Happy for you Queen Cersei,” one person wrote, referring to Headey’s role as Cersei Lannister in game of Thrones.

Another person joked, “I just hope she treats her well because she has a very passionate army looking out for her.”

A third person said, “I love how Lena is the most expressive and joyful person.”

In a 2019 interview, Headey told The Sunday Times that he believes refusing to have sex with Harvey Weinstein may have had a negative impact on his career.

“After it was discovered that he was a scoundrel, on a larger scale than I knew, I started thinking, ‘F*ck, maybe because I didn’t sleep with him, it affected a decade of my work life,'” she said. Headey.

She continued: “Because I did two jobs for Miramax [la compañía cinematográfica fundada por Weinstein] before those incidents, and after that there was nothing.”