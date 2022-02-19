Game Of Thrones: The real reason why actor Iwan Rheon left the series

Iwan Rheon was an important pillar of the last seasons of Game of Thrones, but despite the fact that the actor wanted to continue, there was a reason why the production put an end to Ramsay Bolton.

February 19, 2022 2:46 p.m.

It would not be an exaggeration to call game of Thrones the biggest TV show of the 21st century. There are other contenders, to be sure, but when you think of modern, big-budget, prestige television, you’re probably thinking of the HBO series, which featured a great story, a mega-production, and an appropriate cast for each character.

The production of Game of Thrones decided that it was time to remove Ramsay Bolton from the plot

Throughout his nearly decade-long career on the small screen, game of Thrones made numerous contributions to popular culture. He reminded us all that it’s possible to drink and know things, provided us with the hit musical “The Bear and the Maiden Fair” and, perhaps most importantly, showcased a wide variety of heroes and villains that will live on for decades. names like Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) they endure as some of the most talked about characters on the small screen, and are largely regarded with fondness, unlike Ramsay Bolton of Iwan Rheon.

Introduced in the season 3 episode “Dark Wings, Dark Words”, Ramsay Bolton was the illegitimate son of Lord Roosevelt Bolton (Michael McElhatton). He was by his father’s side when House Bolton betrayed House Stark and overtook Winterfell, but he had dark motives of his own. After killing Roose, his wife Walda (Elizabeth Webster) and his young son, Ramsay took the throne for himself and ruled with an iron fist. Thankfully, his reign of terror came to an end with Season 6’s “Battle of the Bastards” and, as a result, the tenure of Iwan Rheon on “game of Thrones” also came to an end.

When season 6 started game of ThronesRamsay Bolton had become a fixture on the show, and not for the best of reasons. Week after week, the former Ramsay Snow found new and disturbing ways to torture those in his life. This ranged from physically, verbally, and emotionally assaulting his wife, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), to brutally stripping Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) of his identity. Therefore, when the time came for his comeuppance, he felt earned and came at the right time.

Iwan Rheon confessed that he would have preferred to stay on the show for a few more chapters

In an interview, Iwan Rheon spoke about the gruesome death of Ramsay Bolton, who was torn apart by his own wild and hungry dogs. And although he was not so in agreement with the way and the moment, he approved the decision of the production.

“I think this is a very fitting death, and a very just death, with a certain sense of irony… He’s been talking about these dogs for so long, and all of a sudden, he’s their food.”

“Although I am convinced that the character could still have contributed a lot to the story.”

Ramsay Bolton’s time at the helm of Game of Thrones was a tough ride for those with weak stomachs. He committed some horrific atrocities that weren’t for the faint of heart and clearly weren’t easy to enact for himself. Iwan Rheon. Suffice to say, both the character and the actor behind him left the show at the right time.