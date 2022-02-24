Game of Thrones: The real reason why actress Natalie Dormer left the series

Margaery may have met her brutal end on Game of Thrones, but it turns out that Natalie Dormer had another project outside of the HBO series and the decision to abandon her character was made.

In May 2019, game of Thrones came to an end after eight seasons and 10 years on television. Although the final season of the show meant that the stars of the series Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington had to say goodbye to Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, some Thrones actors said goodbye to their characters long before the last episode. And it’s a known fact that the series made a habit of killing off characters in often gruesome ways.

The real reason why Natalie Dormer left Game Of Thrones in full swing

One of them was Natalie Dormer, the British-born beauty who played the scheming and intelligent Margaery of House Tyrell from season two until her character met an untimely end during season six. After a literally short-lived marriage to Renly Baratheon (Gethin Anthony)Margaery set her sights even higher: Renly’s nephew and King of the Seven Kingdoms, Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson). However, he gets more than he bargained for with Joffrey, a sadistic product of Lannister bloodline.

But when she also meets an untimely death at her wedding, Margaery ends up married to Joffrey’s younger brother and the next king, Tommen (Dean Charles Chapman). The bad one in the family Lannister, Cersei (Lena Headey) not exactly thrilled with Margaery’s calculations, so she concocts a plan to get rid of Tyrell’s heirs once and for all.

While Margaery’s abrupt ending may have surprised fans, Dormer was in on the secret for quite some time, as she was the one who originally requested to be released from her responsibilities in game of Thrones .

Natalie Dormer left Game Of Thrones by her own decision and asked the producers to work on another project

In an interview after the season 6 finale, the actress revealed the story behind her departure. When she was asked about the reasons, Natalie Dormer detailed that she had asked showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss to let her out of the series “earlier than usual.” to be able to work on another project.

“I got ahead of the phone call because, in true Natalie Dormer fashion, I was trying to fit a million projects into a single year. So I kind of requested to be let out.”

Even during his contract game of Thrones, the actress kept busy. She played Irene Adler in Elementary on CBS, a role she originated during the first season and reprized during the second, and also appeared in the final two Hunger Games films as Cressida. Thanks to the talent and incredible screen presence of Natalie Dormer, no one doubted that she would return to work after the HBO series, and it is clear that the sky is the limit for this indomitable star.