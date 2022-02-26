Game of Thrones: The reason Ian McElhinney was removed early from the series

Daenerys Targaryen’s faithful adviser, Ser Barristan, was played by Ian McElhinney in Game of Thrones. But while he seemed like a major mainstay for the series, he got the ax pretty early on, for reasons not so well explained.

game of Thrones it was more than just a television show: it was a cultural phenomenon. What began as a fantasy series of George R.R. Martin spawned one of the most popular television shows of all time, with millions watching every episode of political intrigue, dramatic romance and, of course, dragons. The long-awaited series finale aired in May 2019, bringing the eight-year saga to an end.

Ian McElhinney was an important part in the beginning of Game of Thrones

Work on a TV show like game of Thrones It seems to be every actor’s dream, but with so many characters killed off, the actors never knew how long they would last. But sometimes, Martin’s plans for the narrative weren’t the only factor dictating an actor’s early exit. Some had only accepted a limited series of episodes. Others were cast in major roles on other television shows and were unable to balance filming schedules.

Some were replaced because casting directors began to question their original decisions. And others just felt that while they loved being on the show, it was time to move on. And the experience of the audience began very early to experience this with Ian McElhinney.

fans of game of Thrones they quickly learned that they could be expected to kill off their favorite character at any moment, and getting too attached would lead to some disappointment. Naturally, it was even harder for many of the actors to accept that their characters would be filming their final scenes, especially if they really thought they’d survive to see another season. That’s exactly how Ian McElhinney felt, who played Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) loyal knight and adviser.

Fans were shocked when Ian McElhinney suddenly walked out of Game of Thrones

His character’s death came as a shock to Ian McElhinney. When he received the filming schedule, he was surprised to see that they would only need him for a few weeks of filming . As a huge fan of the book series, the actor knew that Ser Barristan was still alive after the events of the fifth book, A Dance With Dragons.

However, after contacting his agent and line producer Ian McElhinney realized that yes, the showrunners had decided to cancel it early. The actor was disappointed by the departure from the original narrative, but perhaps his character will fare better in the final books of the series, which have yet to be published.