Game of Thrones: The unpleasant moment that Emilia Clarke endured during filming

Game of Thrones became one of HBO’s most-watched dramas in recent decades. The series that presented situations full of violence and the worst moments of human behavior from start to finish. If there is something that never failed to appear in the eight seasons, it was the blood spilled by many of the characters involved in the story. The actors submitted to filming strong and risque scenes, and it was precisely in one of these that Emilia Clarke experienced an unpleasant moment.

June 15, 2022 1:10 p.m.

Game of Thrones is the most successful epic fantasy series on television. Released in 2011 through the transmission network HBO, the historical drama inspired by the work of George RR Martin ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’, promised to expand this fascinating universe with the development of different projects that are still in mind. However, it will be the upcoming House of the Dragon prequel that will save the franchise.

Emilia Clarke which scene from the first season of Game of Thrones made her vomit frequently

The hit drama ran for eight seasons with an extensive narrative focused on the relentless fight of some noble families for the Iron Throne. Game of Thrones was marked by extreme violence and excess of human behavior in the midst of risqué situations and moments that left the audience shocked.

There is no doubt that having played a role in Game of Thrones was the dream of any actor. However, being chosen for the HBO fantasy series implied a double-edged sword, since during the filming the interpreters had to go through situations that they may not have been willing to do. However, the professional nature of each of them prevailed when they were in front of the cameras. Which is not to say that they haven’t been through really unpleasant situations.

Game of Thrones fans got to know Daenerys Targaryen up close, the main character played by Emilia Clarke who represented the mother of dragons, also baptized by the Dothraki people as Khalessi. she kept up all eight seasons of the series building her strength for her future invasion of Westeros and reclaiming the throne that was stolen from her.

Emilia Clarke, for her role as Daenerys Targaryen, earned praise from critics and got into the deepest hearts of Game of Thrones fans thanks to the acting quality that launched her to fame. For the actress, one of the most difficult scenes to film occurred during the first season of the HBO series.

Emilia Clarke bit into 28 horse hearts made of fake blood gummy bears during the filming of a Game of Thrones scene.

It was during the filming of the episode titled ‘A Golden Crown’, where Game of Thrones fans saw Daenerys Targaryen eating the raw heart of a horse to gain the approval of the Dothrakis. Emilia Clarke had to taste approximately 28 jelly bean horse hearts that left her covered in fake blood. an unpleasant experience that led her to the toilet after repeating the memorable scene several times.

According to Emilia Clarke, the horse’s heart was made of a sticky substance similar to the jam found in gummy bears. In fact, the production told him that the taste was the same. However, the interpreter of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones confessed that she tasted like pasta and bleach, what made her vomit frequently . The actress said in 2012 on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ that every time she bit into one of hers, she spurted out a gush of gooey fake blood that covered her from head to toe.