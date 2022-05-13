‘Game of Thrones’: this would be the appearance of the characters if they were exactly as described in the books

For a few days the designs on what the true appearance of the characters of Harry Potter Based solely on their description in JK Rowling’s books, they are sweeping the Internet. The person in charge is an artist from Melbourne called Anna and known on social media as Msbananaanna and his next bet has been the characters of Game of Thrones.

As she did with the most advanced students of Hogwarts, the content creator has again been helped by the Artificial Intelligence offered by the ArtBreeder site for, from the hand of the descriptions that George RR Martin made in Song of ice and fire of their characters, get recreate what the protagonists would look like if we rely solely on the features imagined by the author.

And the result, once again, is amazing again. Some of the characters bear a strong resemblance to the HBO series’ choices of cast members, while others, like Jorah Mormont, are starkly different to the point of eyeballs. At the moment, Msbananaanna has only shared the designs of seven characters, but perhaps as the days go by she will be encouraged to recreate the appearance of some others.