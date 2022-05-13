‘Game of Thrones’: this would be the appearance of the characters if they were exactly as described in the books
What are Tyrion, Daenerys and Jaime like in George RR Martin’s books? Thanks to the artificial intelligence of the site ‘ArtBreeder’, an artist fan of the HBO series, msbananaanna, has brought to life the most famous inhabitants of Westeros.
For a few days the designs on what the true appearance of the characters of Harry Potter Based solely on their description in JK Rowling’s books, they are sweeping the Internet. The person in charge is an artist from Melbourne called Anna and known on social media as Msbananaanna and his next bet has been the characters of Game of Thrones.
As she did with the most advanced students of Hogwarts, the content creator has again been helped by the Artificial Intelligence offered by the ArtBreeder site for, from the hand of the descriptions that George RR Martin made in Song of ice and fire of their characters, get recreate what the protagonists would look like if we rely solely on the features imagined by the author.
And the result, once again, is amazing again. Some of the characters bear a strong resemblance to the HBO series’ choices of cast members, while others, like Jorah Mormont, are starkly different to the point of eyeballs. At the moment, Msbananaanna has only shared the designs of seven characters, but perhaps as the days go by she will be encouraged to recreate the appearance of some others.
Tyrion Lannister
Portrayed in the series by: Peter Dinklage.
Description based on artist Msbananaanna: “About 24 years old, mismatched green/black eyes, fine hair so blonde it’s almost white, large prominent forehead, oversized head.”
Cersei Lannister
Portrayed in the series by: Lena Headey.
Description based on artist Msbananaanna: “About 31 years old, golden hair, emerald green eyes, fair skin, very beautiful, slender.”
Jaime Lannister
Portrayed in the series by: Nicolaj Coster-Waldau.
Description based on artist Msbananaanna: “About 31 years old, green eyes, curly hair the color of beaten gold, handsome, tall.”
Brienne of Tarth
Portrayed in the series by: Gwendoline Christie.
Description based on artist Msbananaanna: “About 17 years old, tall, huge, broad face and coarse features, full, puffy lips, freckles, tomboyish/unattractive, big beautiful blue eyes, straw-colored hair.”
Jorah Mormont
Portrayed in the series by: Ian Glen.
Description based on artist Msbananaanna: “Middle-aged, bald but with a black beard, ‘not particularly handsome’, swarthy/dark-skinned, short.”
Daenerys Targaryen
Portrayed in the series by: Emilia Clarke.
Description based on artist Msbananaanna: “About 13 years old, violet eyes, pale skin, long golden silver hair, beautiful.”
sansa stark
Portrayed in the series by: Sophie Turner.
Description based on artist Msbananaanna: “11-14 years old (14 here), deep blue eyes, soft brown hair, high cheekbones, ‘traditional beauty’.”