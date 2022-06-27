‘Game of Thrones’ was truly a double-edged sword for Emilia Clarke

Game of Thrones converted to Emilia Clarke into one of the most admired television stars of the past decade. Her role as Daenerys Targaryen, one of the ones that generated the most furor among fans of the series, was key to making himself known to the public, boosting his career and making roles rain down on him from all sides. But what can apparently be seen as an unparalleled success also has its negative side if fame does not know how to measure itself as it should. And in fact, as she has just told in an interview with the BBC, the actress lived it in her own flesh.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in ‘Game of Thrones’ (Photo: HBO)

And it is that shortly after getting under the skin of the Mother of Dragons He decided to take advantage of his impact to expand his career and make the leap to Broadway in 2013.only two years after starting in Game of Thrones, a movement that did not go as expected because she was still an inexperienced actress in many subjects. Specifically, Clarke was signed to play the character of Holly Golightly in the theatrical performance of Breakfast with diamondsrole that in its film version played the mythical Audrey Hepburn. Obviously it was a huge challenge, because she had only just started in the industry a few years ago, she had no experience in the big Broadway shows and we are talking about a history and a role that is very rooted in popular culture.

The critics confirmed that the actress was still too green to face such a job.. In his day, media such as The New York Times pointed out that he looked like “a minor debutante” desperately trying “to impersonate a sophisticated adult”. The same was written by Variety, a medium that detailed that the Game of Thrones actress was light years away from Hepburn’s performance in Blake Edwards’ 1961 film with a performance that “won’t make Broadway audiences forget” the original. And the curious thing is that Emilia Clarke herself agrees, since now that she is once again making the leap to the stage in London’s West End with an adaptation of The Seagull by Anton Chekhov, you can’t help but look back and appreciate what a terrible mistake it was to accept such a role.

“It was a catastrophic mistake”Clarke said. “I just wasn’t ready. I was ready? No, it definitely wasn’t. I was a baby. I was very young and inexperienced.”, declared to the BBC on the occasion of his new job. In the end, it cannot be denied that success as early as Game of Thrones, which came to the professional life of the actress when she had only done a few minor projects in film and television, can be a double-edged sword. Playing someone as admired as Daenerys Targaryen inevitably leads to the admiration of the public, but that admiration is also determined by the reputation of the character and not only by the good work of the actress on screen.

This does nothing but create a false security that you are ready for anything and that the public will follow you and admire you wherever you are. But nothing could be further from the truth, as Clarke was able to verify when he embarked on that failed adventure that was to star in Breakfast with diamonds on Broadway. And it is that she was still a budding actress with a lot to learn, and by trying to move too fast she came face to face with reality. In fact, in her interview with the BBC, she is still afraid that the public will think that she is not up to acting on stage, or even that her fans will only come to see her with the role in mind. of her as Daenerys.

“It’s 10 times scarier to perform on stage because there will be people who will want to go and say, ‘Well, she can only perform on camera, clearly she can’t perform on stage,’ which is obviously the biggest fear.”it continued. “Some will say, ‘We just came to see the Mother of Dragons, oh so frustrating, she’s not on a dragon, this is not what I paid for.’ Spoiler alert: I am not on a dragon at any point during this play. But hopefully, what they get, as a kind of little extra, is that they get to enjoy this work that they wouldn’t otherwise have seen.”pointed out about his new job in The Seagul.

In fact, these words from Clarke, where she acknowledges the mistake of wanting to advance so quickly in her career, also lead us to think that, at present, where we have not seen her again in high-profile projects after the end of Game of Thrones, is trying to go calmly in order to measure his movements well and make good decisions. And it does not seem that she is going the wrong way, because she has her signing in sight in the marvel universe for the tv series Secret Invasionwhich will undoubtedly put it back on the front line.

