Game of Thrones: What we really suspected about the departure of actor Iwan Rheon

For almost a decade, Game of Thrones offered us the best and darkest stories, and this fantasy drama captivated internationally. Iwan Rheon played Ramsay Bolton in one of the darkest characters perhaps in the plot for the final part, so his departure filled many with amazement.

May 17, 2022 3:16 p.m.

game of Thrones In a few words, it was a true masterpiece, it knew how to perfectly combine the ambition of its characters and the fantasy that can be seen in this drama. In addition, throughout its eight seasons, we were able to appreciate a long list of heroes and villains who will always be remembered for the atrocities committed on the screen.

Game of Thrones: Iwan Rheon spoke about the death of his character

By majority, the most beloved and important names in this script were Jon Snow (Kit Harington) Y Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), most of the time, the public loved them, although on certain occasions their characters were highly criticized for the acts they committed, even so, they were far from reaching the level of evil of Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon).

Recall that Ramsay made his first appearance in the third season, in the episode titled “Dark Wings, Dark Words”. This character is the illegitimate son of Lord Rose Bolton (Michael McElhatton), however, his father managed to feel proud of him at some point.

He stood by his father’s side when House Bolton betrayed House Stark and overtook Winterfell, but he had his own dark motives. After killing Roose, his wife Walda (Elizabeth Webster) and his young son, Ramsay took the throne for himself and ruled with an iron fist. The end of this character was seen in the sixth season, in the epic and always remembered “Battle of the bastards”, it was when the role of Iwan Rheon also came to an end game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones: Why did Iwan Rheon leave the series in full swing?

The sixth season of game of Thrones, made Ramsay Bolton become the main enemy of the drama. Week after week, the former Ramsay Snow found new and disturbing ways to torture those in his life. This ranged from physically, verbally and emotionally assaulting his wife, sansa stark (Sophie Turner), until stripping Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) of his identity in a really disturbing way.

Of course, thanks to its immense success, in an interview Iwan Rheon spoke about his horrific death, remember that he was destroyed by his own wild and hungry dogs, as the veteran actor confessed: