Game of Thrones: What we suspected about Emilia Clarke’s awkward moment on set

Intense scenes, incredible moments, great fights, Game of Thrones had it all. But for Emilia Clarke the uncomfortable moment came from another situation that she never and at no time would have imagined.

Lots of weird things have happened on set, and since these stories are often the perfect fodder for late-night talk shows, the actors are often more than happy to share their weirdest stories with the world. From makeup mishaps to devious pranks to outright injuries, here are some of the most awkward things that have ever happened on set, whether for the big or small screen.

Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke’s most awkward moment on set

The hit HBO show game of Throneswhich wrapped its final season in 2019, has long had one of the most complicated and grandiose filming processes on television, with filming locations spread across multiple countries and continents.

While some of the cast would be stationed in Northern Ireland, another group would be filming in Croatia, which would create quite a complex setup, and beyond the remote locations, the costumes, props, and CGI used to make the show were the best that has been seen on television.

The star Emilia Clarke, who plays heir to the Iron Throne Daenerys Targaryen, found this out the hard way, as her character is often, for one reason or another, covered in blood. During a break in filming game of Thrones when she was completely naked and covered in sticky fake blood, Clarke needed to use the bathroom, only to find that she couldn’t return to the set because she was essentially glued to the toilet.

Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke got sick in the worst way and it was very difficult to record some scenes

While filming the same scene, he had to keep eating a fake horse’s heart that was also covered in fake blood. She fared no better with that attempt, as her huge rubbery heart kept making her sick. game of Thrones It may be the biggest show on television, but as its stars will tell you, it’s not always particularly glamorous behind the scenes.

It seems that in addition to the complexity of the role of Emilia Clarke In the series, not only did he have to spend intense moments behind the scenes, but he also had to overcome complications regarding the discomfort that any situation that the character showed him could generate. Something that surely positions her at the top of her as one of the best actresses of the moment, no one like her could have achieved such an interpretation.