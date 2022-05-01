Game of Thrones: What we suspected about the departure of Natalie Dormer from the series

Margaery Tyrell’s fate may have come to an end on the famous Game of Thrones series, but it turns out that Natalie Dormer had some urgency about her exit, which opened up about the time the sixth season of the HBO series hit. its end.

April 28, 2022 12:19 p.m.

In May 2019, game of Thrones came to an end after eight seasons and 10 years on television. Although the final season of the show meant that the stars of the series Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington had to say goodbye to Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, some Thrones actors said goodbye to their characters long before the last episode.

The real reason Natalie Dormer left Game of Thrones

One of them was Natalie Dormer, the British-born beauty who played the scheming and intelligent Margaery of House Tyrell from season two until her character met an untimely end during season six. After a literally short-lived marriage with Renly Baratheon (Gethin Anthony)Margaery set her sights even higher: Renly’s nephew and King of the Seven Kingdoms, Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson).

However, he gets more than he bargained for with Joffrey, a sadistic product of Lannister bloodline. But when she too meets an untimely death at her wedding, Margaery ends up married to Joffrey’s younger brother and the next king, Tommen (Dean Charles Chapman). The Lannister matriarch, Cersei (Lena Headey) not exactly thrilled with Margaery’s calculations, so she concocts a plan to get rid of Tyrell’s heirs once and for all.

While Margaery’s abrupt ending may have surprised fans of game of thronesNatalie Dormer was in on the secret for quite some time, as she was the one who originally requested to be released from her responsibilities on Game of Thrones.

Natalie Dormer: The actress stays busy with many projects after leaving Game of Thrones

After the season 6 finale, the actress revealed the story behind her departure. When she was asked when she received the infamous death phone call from Thrones, Natalie Dormer detailed that he had asked the showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss that they let her leave the series “earlier than usual” so that she could dedicate herself to another project.

“I got ahead of the phone call because, in true Natalie Dormer fashion, I was trying to fit a million projects into a single year.”

Even during his contract game of Thrones, the actress kept busy. She played Irene Adler on CBS’s Elementary, a role she originated during the first season and reprized during the second, and also appeared in the final two Hunger Games films as Cressida, a role that required her to shave part of her head. . After she finished Game of Thrones, Natalie Dormer continued to work steadily, appearing in shows and movies, no one doubted that he would return to work after his amazing role in the TV series HBO.