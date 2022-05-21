Game of Thrones: What we suspected of the actress who refused to be Daenerys Targaryen

Much has been said that the first episode of Game of Thrones that was filmed as a test was a real disaster. An event that gave an important turn to the HBO series, taking into account that it discouraged the actress who at that time played Daenerys Targaryen.

One of the best kept secrets for a long time of game of Thrones, refers to the first episode that was filmed as a test to present it to the executives of the big production companies of the television networks. An anecdote that was discovered in detail by the guide written by the reporter of Entertainment Weekly, James Hibberd, titled Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Untold Story of the Epic Seriesyes

Game of Thrones: Another actress other than Emilia Clarke playing the Mother of Dragons would be unthinkable today

The guide reveals that the first version of the Game of Thrones pilot episode was a total disaster and that some of the actors who starred are not the same ones we met later. One of the anecdotes that caused the most curiosity among the fans was what happened to the actress who at that time appeared in the role of Daenerys Targaryen and that later would leave the way free for the admired Emily Clarke, we refer to Tamzin Merchant.

Tamzin Merchant, born March 4, 1987, is an actress of British origin with an interesting artistic career that includes the films Pride and Prejudice (2005), The Good Housekeeping Guide (2006), the series The Tudors (2009- 2010), the films Jane Eyre (2011), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (2012), Stainless Steel (2012), the series Salem (2014), Supergirl (2017) and Carnival Row (2019), among other productions, works by theater and music videos.

The young woman, who was 21 years old at the time, recalled in an interview that she felt very uncomfortable participating in Game of Thrones from the beginning and that she had actually accepted it because two people had convinced her, but that she never really felt good. , a feeling that increased after recording the failed pilot. The young star herself argued that from the moment she read the script and the character profile of Daenerys she did not find it interesting, so she decided to leave the show during contract negotiations.

Game of Thrones: Tamzin Merchant, the actress who refused to play Daenerys because she considered her boring

“I learned that I have to trust my gut when a story isn’t really close to my heart. So I shouldn’t tell the story just because others tell me I should be excited about it.”

As for the creators of Game of Thrones, David Benoff Y Dan Weiss , the failure of the pilot brought a lot of learning for the production, which would later be reflected in the worldwide phenomenon that it became. Perhaps the most forceful comment came from the writer Craig Mazin, when he assured that one of the good things that brought so much criticism to the first pilot is that the actresses who played Daenerys Targaryen and Catelyn Stark left, giving way to Emilia Clarke and Michelle Fairley. Two years later with many changes and a new director, the first episode of Game of Thrones premiered on HBO on April 17, 2011 with 90% new scenes.

Regarding the Mother of Dragons, everything made sense once Emilia Clarke appeared playing Daenerys in the official pilot episode of Games of Thrones that was formally presented to the executives of HBO. On this, an excerpt from the guide Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Untold Story of the Epic Series, highlights the comments of Michael Lombard (former president of HBO programming) and one of its protagonists, Jason Momoa, about the departure of Tamzin Merchant and the addition of Clarke.

“There was a part of the casting that we had to rethink, a role that was compromised. We all knew Daenerys’ journey was critical. Her scenes with Jason just didn’t work,” Lombardo said of Merchant’s involvement.