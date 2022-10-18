Game of Thrones: Why Producers Cut a Jacob Anderson Scene

In an interview with actor Jacob Anderson, he revealed the reason why the producers of the iconic HBO series, Game of Thrones, decided to remove a scene from his Gray Worm character.

Although the popular series of HBOgame of Thrones controversially ended in 2019, the cast continues to provide behind-the-scenes insights into the show. This is especially true for the Greyworm star, actor Jacob Andersonwho among his many comments about his participation in the series has also spoken about the moment when his improvised Valyrian was cut by decision of the producers.

Released in 2011, Game of Thrones is considered one of the first phenomena of the transmission platforms of the last decades, praised by specialized critics and the public. series of fantasy novels George R.R. Martinwhich went on to become a hugely successful franchise that tells the story of nine families fighting for control of the lands of Westeros as a sinister ancient force stalks them.

One of the most important characters in Game of Thrones is Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke), who along with his brother Viserys (harry lloydlisten)) was one of the last descendants of House Targaryen. In the story, Daenerys begins the fight to reclaim the Iron Throne that originally belonged to her family and it is during this arc that the audience meets one of her most trusted collaborators, Gray Worm (Jacob Anderson).

Gray Worm remained loyal to Daenerys Targaryen even after she acquired the Unsullied soldiers and freed them from slavery. The actor appeared in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show with musician Sam Smith to discuss the series. During the Interview, Jacob Anderson he referred to an impromptu scene of him speaking Valyrian that didn’t make it into the final version and was cut:

“I never had to improvise in the improvised language between us. It was a very tense scene one night, everyone was getting ready to fight.”

“It was very dark, it was snowing and the director was shouting: Jacob, improvise, say something that will make you angry, but say it in Valyrian.”

“I panicked and started saying ‘Mike Pence, Mike Pence, Mike Pence’ and screaming ‘Mike Pence’ over and over again.”

“The co-stars didn’t hear it, but the director did, so when I came back, I asked, ‘Was it good?'” and he said, “Not really, I can’t use it.”

Even after his release, Gray Worm decided to fight for Daenerys as a free man and remained loyal to her even after her death. The existence of the Gray Worm continued to be a big problem for fans, as his death was not shown on-screen, but rather he left Westeros in the direction of Naath.

Currently, the actor Jacob Anderson He is working on the series Interview with the Vampire, where he will play the main character Luis de Pointe du Lac. Something that has been questioned by fans of the books of this program.