Game over for Bitcoin! BTCUSD dusted…

BTCUSD technical analysis of 4 hour time frame price chart shows that BTCUSD: H4 is retreating towards the 200-period moving average MA(200) after breaking the support line following multiple tests of it . We believe that the bearish momentum will continue after the price breaks below 43562. A level below this can be used as an entry point to place a pending sell order. The stop loss can be placed above 47597. After activating the order, the stop loss should be moved to the next fractal indicator high, following parabolic signals. Therefore, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the break-even point. If the price reaches the stop-loss level without reaching the order, we recommend canceling the order: the market has undergone internal changes that were not taken into account.

Bitcoin/USD Chart Analysis

Indicator Sign RSI Neutral

MACD To sell

MA(200) To buy

Fractals To sell

Parabolic SAR To sell

Fibonacci To buy







Fundamental Analysis of CRYPTO – Bitcoin/USD

Last week, investment products for digital assets attracted the highest weekly inflow since early December. Will it continue to rise? BTCUSD price?

Experts recently report strong investor interest in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency-linked investment vehicles. Therefore, inflows into the Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) have picked up the pace recently, driving the asset under management rise to 11% year-to-date. The data showed that inflows accelerated in March. At the same time, flow of funds data shows that investment products for digital assets generated $193 million last week, the highest weekly inflow since early December, according to the latest CoinShares weekly report. Increasing inflows of funds into an asset are bullish for the price of the asset. However, the current setup is bearish for BTCUSD.