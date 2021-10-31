“Game prepared in an excellent way. We respect Grant”

So Ettore Messina commented on the clear success over Sassari in the league (words reported by RealOlimpiaMilano): “I want to say three things: the first is that I am very happy to have played a good game in front of the European champions with Down syndrome. They have been a positive source of inspiration for all of us. The second thing Pozzecco had an excellent preparation for the match, knowing the team we played with so well, he suggested two / three important things, on a day in which we decided to leave Shields and Hines out. The third thing I congratulate the team, with a very difficult month. I’m happy”.

On Grant’s performance: “Good level game, both in defense that he split with Hall over Logan, but also in attack he played with more confidence and tranquility. He must find it, knowing that we have respect. He will give us a hand ”.

On the analysis of the match: “Limiting Sassari’s physicality was important. The rebound figure was decisive, taking almost double of them. Even in the low post we managed not to suffer. I hadn’t noticed Mitoglou’s 30 rating, I think it was the best “.

On the month of October: “I’m happy. The team is showing cohesion, a desire to do things together. I’m happy also thanks to Ricci, Biligha Alviti and Gigi (he wasn’t well today, but he was very solid), we managed to win, even important games, by limiting the minutes of all our players. A rather important small result, in the long run ”.

Loading... Advertisements

On the race with Barcelona: “It is a team with which we have suffered. It is true that during the year we got closer, but he plays with a physicality and intensity that will put our test circulation to the test. I don’t see it as an exam, it’s a bit early for the team ”.