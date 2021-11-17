Game Ready drivers 496.70 with support for Battlefield 2042 and other news – Nerd4.life

The drivers NVIDIA Game Ready 496.70, available today, bring Day-0 support for Battlefield 2042, DLSS to several new titles, new optimized profiles and an update for NVIDIA Image Scaling, a spatial-type upscaler that now has dedicated controls and a development kit that allows you to implement the technology in games in order to exploit it even with competing GPUs.

All seasoned with the new software Image Comparison & Analysis Tool (ICAT) which was created to facilitate the comparison between the images of a game, even in motion, in order to detect the actual qualitative differences related to the different upscaling techniques used.

Added DLSS support:

Assetto Corsa Competition

Bright Memory: Infinite

Farming Simulator 22

Myth of Empires

The new Game Ready 496.70 drivers include the implementation of dedicated controls for Image Scaling technology

With regard to NVIDIA Image Scaling, here all the details, the new drivers implement dedicated controls both in the control panel and in the GeForce Experience. Specifically, it is possible to choose both the rendering resolution, as a percentage of the output resolution, and the amount of sharpen effect to be applied, in both cases using convenient sliders. In addition, NVIDIA has published on GitHub theImage Scaling SDK which can be used to implement Image Scaling directly in video games and make sure that it is also usable with competing GPUs. All with the promise of better quality.

NVIDIA ICAT technology makes it easier to compare image quality, even on the go

The third novelty does not have to do directly with the driver can be considered to support today’s announcements since it has to do closely with upscaling. The new software NVIDIA ICAT (Image Comparison & Analysis Tool) is in fact designed to quickly compare images and videos in order to evaluate the visual quality offered by the various upscaling techniques. It is currently not integrated with video capture technology and is still cumbersome. Furthermore, to record all the details in the case of Image Scaling technology, an acquisition card is needed since the final output is generated in post, outside the Windows environment. But in 2022 the software will be updated with capture and rescue tools. In addition, the new NIVIDA tool already offers several options. It allows you to compare 4 screenshots or videos, includes automatic video synchronization, quick zoom, shortcuts, real-time editing and easy comparison, with a scroll bar to see the change in pixel-by-pixel rendering, by moving the mouse along the image .

Alongside the Game Ready 496.70 drivers there is also the important update to DLSS 2.3

In conjunction with the new drivers there is also the transition to technology NVIDIA DLSS 2.3, here all the details, which by improving the prediction of the position of objects reduces ghosting, as in the case of Cyberpunk 2077, and improves the overall quality of the image, even in the case of the particles of DOOM Eternal. Both titles already enjoy support for the new version of the technology that will also be available in Baldur’s Gate III, always going to improve the particles, and in Enlisted, with an improvement in image stability. But we expect the transition to DLSS 2.3 from several titles given the possibility of applying the update with a patch.