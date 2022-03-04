Game releases and offers of the week in the Nintendo eShop (3/3/22, Europe and America) – Nintenderos

One more week, here we bring you the lists with the news of releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today. As you already know, this is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.

Without further delay, you can find the news and offers in the eShop below:

Europe

Also physical for Switch

Ryan’s Rescue Squad (Outright Games, March 4, £34.99 / €39.99)

TRIANGLE STRATEGY™ (Nintendo, March 4, £49.99 / €59.99)

Switch eShop

35MM (Sometimes You, March 2, £8.99 / €9.99)

A Musical Story (Digerati, March 3, £12.14 / €13.49)

Ambition Record (KEMCO, March 3, £12.14 / €13.49)

Buck Bradley Comic Adventure (RedDeerGames, March 4, £5.99 / €6.99)

Bus Driver Simulator Countryside (Ultimate Games, March 3, £13.49 / €14.99)

CATch the Stars (Silesia Games, March 3, £1.99 / €2.39)

Conan Chop Chop (Funcom Oslo, March 1, £16.99 / €19.99)

Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space (Flynns Arcade, March 3, £9.99 / €7.99)

Dr. Oil (ChiliDog Interactive, March 4, £4.49 / €4.99)

ELO 1100 Chess (Pix Arts, March 4, £3.99 / €3.99)

FAR: Changing Tides (FRONTIER, March 1, £14.99 / €19.99)

Gunborg: Dark Matters (RED ART GAMES, March 4, £12.14 / €13.49)

Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator (Broken Arms Games, 28th Feb, £26.99 / €29.99)

Ink Cipher (Checkered Ink, March 4, £1.79 / €1.99)

Knight’s Try (Diplodocus Games, March 4, £8.99 / €9.99)

LIT: Bend the Light (OverGamez, March 5, £6.11 / €6.79)

Menseki Genius (Shinyuden, March 3, £4.49 / €5)

Old Coin Pusher Friends (STP WORKS, March 3, £3.19 / €3.49)

Operation Zeta (SFS Studios, March 4, £8.99 / €9.99)

Pretty Girls Breakers! (eastasiasoft, March 3, £5.03 / €5.59)

Primordia (Wadjet Eye Games, March 2, £13.49 / €14.99)

Quest for Infamy (Ratalaika Games, March 4, £9.99 / €9.99)

Racing Xtreme: Fast Rally Driver 3D (T-Bull, March 2, £5.4 / €5.99)

Red Wings: Coloring Planes (ALL IN! GAMES, 28th Feb, £2.15 / €2.39)

Simple Mini Golf (Kistler Studios, March 1, £3.19 / €3.49)

Street Cats Race (Nerd Games, March 5, £8.99 / €9.99)

The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day (Postmeta Games, March 3, £13.49 / €14.99)

What Lies in the Multiverse (Untold Tales, March 4, £13.49 / €14.99)

Would you like to run an idol cafe? 2 (Gamuzumi, March 3, £9.99 / €9.99)

Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes (Daedalic Entertainment, March 2, £11.70 / €13.49)

シオリノコトハ – DarkReflections – (CyberStep, March 3, £15.99 / €17.85)

Demos for Switch

Baby Storm

Colors Live

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Off The Road Unleashed

Yumeiri

DLC for Switch

Ambition Record

Concord: Digital Edition

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires

GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!

Megaquarium

Northgard

snowrunner

Tales of Djungarian Hamster

WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom

Finally, we have these offers in the eShop