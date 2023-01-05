Games
Game Releases and Weekly Deals on the Nintendo eShop (5/1/23, Europe & Americas)
Like every week, here we bring you the lists with the news of releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today. As you already know, this is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.
Without further ado, you can find the news and offers in the eShop below (prices in Europe only available on the Nintendo website):
Europe
Nintendo Switch eShop
- 12 Labors of Hercules VI: Race for Olympus
- Age of Heroes: The Beginning
- AlphaLink
- Backpack Twins
- Blacksmith Forger
- Crazy Adventure Bundle
- crysorld
- Extreme Snowboarding
- Gravity Thrust
- Guntech 2
- HEROish
- Hollow World: Dark Knight
- Hyper Gunsport
- Journey to the Blue Mountain
- lost snowmen
- Maximus 2
- melatonin
- Picross X: Picbits Vs Uzboross
- Pixel Game Maker Series Pearl Vs Gray
- Puzzle Bundle for Toddlers and Kids – 7 in 1
- Sail Forth
- Loudness
- Sports Story
- The Captain
- The Punchuin
- Think Logic! Sudoku – Binary – Suguru
- Toy Soldiers HD
- Tumbleweed Destiny
- Vampire Slayer: The Resurrection
Finally, we have these offers on the eShop
America
Also in physical for Switch
- WRC Generations – $39.99
Switch eShop
- 12 Labors of Hercules VI: Race for Olympus – $7.99
- ABC Follow Me: Food Festival – $9.99
- ABC Kids Bundle – $24.99
- Age of Heroes: The Beginning – $19.99
- Aircraft Carrier Survival – $19.99
- AlphaLink – $14.99
- Animal Golf – Battle Race – $7.99
- Arcade Archives Bubble Bobble – $7.99
- Arcade Archives Metal Hawk – $7.99
- Balls of Fame Holiday Bundle – $29.99
- Boxers – $9.99
- Breakfast Bar Tycoon Premium Edition – $5.99
- Checkers Quest Bundle – $14.99
- Children of Silentown – $19.99 (January 11)
- Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys Definitive Edition – $6.19
- CRYGHT – $1.50
- CRYSTORLD – $1.50
- Everybody’s Home Run Derby – $5.00
- Extreme Snowboarding – $7.99
- Flipped On – $1.99 (January 9)
- Grabitoons! – $7.99
- Gravity Thrust – $4.99
- Guntech 2 – $14.99
- HEROish – $19.99
- Hollow World: Dark Knight – $7.99
- Humongous Classic Collection – $59.99
- Hyper Gunsport – $24.99
- Infected run to Survive: Zombie Apocalypse Survival Story Shooter Dead Cry – $4.99
- Kids Puzzle – 2 in 1 Bundle – $7.99
- League of Enthusiastic Losers Ultimate Edition – $9.19
- Lost Dream Stars – $4.99 (January 10)
- Lost Snowmen – $4.99
- Maximus 2 – $4.99
- Melatonin – $14.99
- Merge Your Room Extended Edition – $11.99
- Neon Souls – $4.99 (January 6)
- Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Klondike Solitaire – $6.99
- Pancake Bar Tycoon Premium Edition – $5.99 (January 6)
- Pid Deluxe Edition – $19.19
- Pixel Boy – Lost in the Castle – $11.99
- Pixel Family Fun – $19.99
- Pixel Game Maker Series Pearl Vs Gray – $7.99
- Quest Hunter: Deluxe Edition – $37.99
- Risk your life to get your dinner back: Nyanzou action game – $1.00
- Scrap Riders – $19.99 (January 9)
- Slots Royale: 777 Casino Games – $9.99
- Super Puzzle Pack 2 – $29.99
- Syndrome Ultimate Edition – $24.19
- Tumbleweed Destiny – $2.99
- World War Battle Heroes Field Armies Call of Prison Duty Simulator – $4.99
- Zombie Survival – $3.99
Finally, we have these offers in the eShop
What do you think of the news?
