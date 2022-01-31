Game servers shut down, Ubisoft has announced the farewell date

Ubisoft is teaching us that nothing really lasts forever especially in the world of video games and has publicly announced the closure of these servers.

To close its doors in a few months is one of the experiments with which the development team had tried to breach the hearts of lovers of titles such as PUBG Battleground, Apex Legends e Fortnite but in reality he had never really managed to scratch the hard core of lovers of the free-to-play shooter genre and to find his substantial niche that would allow, even only from a working point of view, to justify the continuation of the support to development.

The world of Battle Royale is an extremely world competitive in which anyone who wants to try to take the field must be able to have a structure so solid and innovative at the same time that it can withstand the blows of the most experienced contenders. It’s definitely not a genre where you just blend a few together cosmetic element unusual for obtaining a tasty soda.

Ubisoft leaves the (few) Hyper Scape players on their feet

If you don’t know the futuristic Hyper Scape Battle Royale we won’t blame you. It is in fact one of the countless small attempts by development studies, large and small in reality, to find a place in the sun on the crowded beach where Fortnite and Apex Legends in particular command.

Read also -> Uncharted 5, Naughty Dog talks about the possibility of a sequel

When it came out, in 2020, it seemed like a game promising but in reality despite the emphasis on servers being able to handle up to 99 players consecutive and that in addition to punching the opponents there was a lot of footwork to collect loot, Hyper Scape has never really taken off with a rather lukewarm welcome. Ubisoft’s decision to shut down the servers was therefore the result of the need for to limit the losses.

On the official website the message is rather concise and nothing unusual, the decision to terminate the development of Hyper Scape was hard, the idea was to create a fast and heavy gaming experience verticality, Yes say thank you the community, the development team has learned a lot and what he has learned he will use for the future. And the date chosen for the final shutdown of the servers is set for the next one April 28.

Read also -> Xbox Game Pass changes the rules: news on increases and refunds

The message clearly from the official blog is also passed on to social where the tempers have turned on, especially those of the players who actually have spent money for in-game items and now complaining that it is a waste of money. However, we are unfortunately talking about a game that grinds very few thousands of players and therefore is not sustainable from a corporate point of view.