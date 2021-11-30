There Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda review leads us to analyze the second release of the modern reinterpretation of the Game & Watch line: now legendary portable consoles, created by the late genius of Gunpei Yokoi and become a cult object for collectors, despite a couple of keys, a single preloaded game and a somewhat random genesis. In fact, legend has it that Yokoi was inspired by a man who played with a calculator to pass the time on the train. Struck by the enlightenment that Nintendo could create something much better than what was already on the market at that time, he convinced the company’s top management to create the Micro Game, small consoles that owe their final name, Game & Watch, in fact, to presence of the clock. Beyond the story, it is a pleasure to see that Nintendo has decided to give new life to the myth and the arrival of this mini console plays on nostalgia and easter eggs to ensnare the most passionate fans. We are in fact facing a real tribute to 35 years of The Legend of Zelda series, which offers three classics of the NES and Game Boy era in a small, elegant portable console that is also capable of being a clock, or a timer, if necessary. After the review of the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros., here we are talking about this new model, which includes more content and increases the possibilities of interaction compared to the collection dedicated to Super Mario.

Design With Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, the legendary Nintendo handheld console returns The Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda comes in one packaging even more accurate than that of the model dedicated to Super Mario. In addition to the golden cardboard box, which recalls the colors of the legendary gold cartridge of the first Zelda, and a transparent plastic slipcase with printed the initial screen of the game and some details of the levels, it hides a small container inside, also It is made of cardboard, which can be converted into a convenient stand to keep the console in plain sight on your desk. A welcome and nice addition, even if you need to be careful: the Game & Watch is not wedged inside, so caution should be used in handling it. Then the thanks printed on one of the cardboard tabs return when you go to access the inside, while the equipment is minimal: the flyer with safety information, a small 30 cm long USB-A to USB-C cable for charging and Game & Watch. This time, however, there are also 300 platinum points to redeem on your MyNintendo account, which doesn't hurt.

Offering The console design remains the same seen for the SM-35 model: it screen The 2.36-inch LCD has full-bodied and vibrant colors, the brightness is good while the small viewing angle does not affect the use of a console that makes no sense to look sideways. Unless, of course, you are ugly people who hate beautiful things. The A and B keys are once again red and a little out of tune with the dominant green-gold tones, but they are a hallmark that we can make ourselves fit. The Game, Time and Pause / Set buttons are then added to those Start and Select, essential for the games included in the package. Also this time the directional cross returns a discreet feedback during use, while from the A and B keys we would have expected a less toy feeling. Like the SM-35 model, Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda also lacks an audio jack for headphones On the left side there is a single speaker but no headphone input, while on the right we find the power button, positioned flush to avoid accidental presses, and a USB Type C input for charging. This takes about 3 hours and guarantees aautonomy between 8 and 9 hours. As per tradition, the power supply unit is missing, but honestly it is not missing. On the back there is also a small Triforce logo, which lights up when switched on. Very few size: With its 68 grams, 12.5mm thick and 67 x 112mm sides, the Game & Watch is really as big as a pocket watch, even if it’s not a champion of ergonomics.

Software Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda has three games and new features Much like the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros., the Zelda version doesn’t just have a game in it – plus a Link-themed overhaul of Vermin, the digital version of “Catch the Mole”, the console includes the first The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: the Adventure of Link and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s awakening DX. The novelty compared to Super Mario, however, is not only the presence of an extra game, but the fact that the first two chapters for the NES are present in both the US and Japanese versions. This means that, beyond dialogue for the most incomprehensible, Western fans will be able to experience for the “first time” the music and the sketchy dubbing that was present in the East thanks to the extra data guaranteed by the Famicom Disk System. Also you can find different enemies in some dungeons, while others can be easily eliminated with the press of a single button, which will emulate the microphone present in the controllers of the Japanese Famicom. Link’s Awakening, on the other hand, will be present in English, French, German and Japanese, and here too we will find some differences, less relevant, between the Western editions and the original one. The Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda box becomes a stand that also allows recharging The function also returns clock, which thanks to the integrated stand can have its own why even on our desks, while the Timer one can be useful … perhaps in the kitchen. The evolution of these functions compared to Mario’s Game & Watch is however evident: if in the first interaction we had Mario repeating the levels by himself indefinitely, now we are able to control Link, respectively in the first and second chapter, while we use clock and timer. Here you can also face a sort of “Time Attack” mode of Zelda II, while playing for 12 hours on the clock we will be able to face different dungeons of the first chapter (here all the details on these extras). There will also be various easter eggs for times with repeated figures, while in sleep mode we could admire 11 different artworks dedicated to the series.