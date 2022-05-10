GameCube and Game Boy Advance: a perfect symbiosis

More than twenty years after its launch in Europe, no one doubts that Game Cube it was a great console Nintendo, especially for its powerful catalog of exclusives. In this report, however, we are going to talk about his relationship with GameBoy Advance both in the form of connectivity via cable and with the peripheral Game Boy Player. Let’s go there:

Game Boy Player: the entire Game Boy catalog on the GameCube

The GameCube Game Boy Player peripheral allowed us to play Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance games on our TV

The Game Boy Player was a peripheral Game Cube released in 2003. It plugged into the high-speed port on the bottom of the console. This device and its boot disk allowed the hardware emulation of Game Boy Advance games on GameCube. In other words: it is not software emulation, but rather the circuitry and internal components of the peripheral itself are practically identical to those of a GBA. This blessed gadget, successor to the SNES Super Game Boy, allowed us to play GB/GBC/GBA games on the TV.

The Game Boy Player drastically expanded the library of playable titles on the GameCube.and even allowed to use a Game Boy Advance or Game Boy Advance SP as a controller if we connected it with the connection cable between both consoles.

The Game Boy Player allowed us to play GBA titles like Metroid Fusion (2002) on our GameCube

Yes, the main Negative point of Game Boy Player is your fixed refresh rate (50 Hz/50 FPS for the PAL versions and 60 Hz/60 Hz for the NTSC versions, in both cases exact values). Since the Game Boy Advance does not have either of these two image refresh rates, this causes problems like frame stuttering. Something curious, at least, considering that we are talking about an official peripheral that, broadly speaking, is a GBA.

GC-GBA connection cable: endless possibilities

One of the functions of the GC-GBA connection cable is to be able to use the Game Boy Advance as a pad when playing with Game Boy Player

The GameCube – Game Boy Advance connection cable it was released in 2001, and, as its name suggests, it could connect both consoles. This unlocked additional features in GC and/or GBA titlesfor example transfer data among certain video games, the possibility of use GBA as screen additional, or, as we have mentioned above, use GBA as controller when using the Game Boy Player. All of this was possible by temporarily storing data in the Game Boy Advance’s RAM.

This cable was sold separately, and was also included with certain packs. in which its use was practically essential, such as some editions of The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures and Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, or the Pokémon Colosseum Mega Pak.

The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures – Multiplayer Zelda on GameCube

The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures (2004) was a multiplayer-based title; each player had to have their connection cable and their GBA

One of the most outstanding titles that had a connection between GC and GBA was The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures (2004). The mode Adventure in Hyrule It was, basically, the translation of the gameplay of Four Swords of GBA but showing off the connectivity between both platforms. By contrast, Battle it was a competitive game where the goal was to be the last player standing.

The game was mainly shown on the TV, but when a player entered an interior, the action was transferred to the screen of their GBA

The grace of the game (and what made it prohibitive for most pockets) was in the fact that up to four players could play at once making use, each one, of a GBA and its respective GC – GBA connection cable. All player characters appear on the TV screen at once, but the game image switches to the Game Boy Advance screen when a player steps out of the TV screen boundary. Something simple, fun, effective, and precursor of what we would see in not a few Wii U titles several years later.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles – Multiplayer FF

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles (2003) was the only FF for the GameCube; it was a multiplayer focused title

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles (2003) was the first title in the series to be released again on a Nintendo home console; the last one was Final Fantasy VI in 1994. Of course, his return was not what many expected, since this is not a conventional title. The fact that he doesn’t have a number in his name should already give us some clue.

Each player’s Game Boy Advance displays useful information such as their character’s attributes and a minimap

Just like in The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures (although this one came out a year earlier), Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles was a multiplayer focused title. Each gamer needed their own Game Boy Advance and their own GC-GBA connection cable to play.. Of course, this time, the GBA are used to use the individual menus of each player and thus not interrupt the action on the screen, and also as maps so as not to get lost.

This game was re-released remastered in 2020 as Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition; It came out on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS. Along the way, some features were lost for obvious reasons, although others such as online gaming were gained.

Pokémon Colosseum, Pokémon XD and Pokémon Box: Ruby and Sapphire – level up your Pokémon

Pokémon Colosseum (2003) allowed us to fight and trade Pokémon with Ruby and Sapphire from GBA

Probably the titles that most justified purchasing a connection cable between GameCube and Game Boy Advance were Pokémon. pokemon colosseum (2003) and Pokémon XD: Dark Tempest (2005). Similar to what was seen during the previous generation with Pokémon Stadium/Pokémon Stadium 2 and the Nintendo 64 Transfer Pak, connectivity between GC and GBA allowed Pokémon to be exchanged between games on both platforms and battle. In fact, considering that certain Pokémon were exclusive to some versions and eventsconnectivity made it easier for us to obtain some of these creatures, either to fight our friends or to fill the Pokédex.

Pokémon Box: Ruby and Sapphire (2003) was a GameCube storage utility for GBA Ruby and Sapphire.

With Pokémon Box: Ruby and Sapphire (2003) we could organize our Pokémon collection, uploading them from our Pokémon Ruby or Pokémon Sapphire games and storing them on the GameCube memory card. Another very interesting addition was the possibility of play Pokémon Ruby or Pokémon Sapphire on TV without the Game Boy Player. This miniDVD could only be obtained in Europe through VIP points on the Nintendo website, or with the Pokémon Colosseum Mega Pak.

The other feature of Pokémon Box: Ruby and Sapphire was to allow us to play Ruby and Sapphire on the GameCube without needing to have a Game Boy Player.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell – exclusive real-time radar

In Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell (2003 in GC) we could use GBA as radar

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell (2002; GameCube version in 2003) came out at a time when Ubisoft’s cross-platform video games had exclusive extras depending on their platform. For example, XIII (2003) had an exclusive multiplayer mode on PS2, Xbox and GameCube that none of the others had.

The Game Boy Advance was used as a real-time radar very reminiscent of the radar in Metal Gear Solid.

To make up for the fact that it didn’t have some levels exclusive to the Xbox version, and the fact that it came out a year later, Splinter Cell on GameCube had Game Boy Advance connectivity with which we could have a real time radar very reminiscent of the mythical Soliton radar from the Metal Gear saga, and additional functions such as the possibility of manipulate turrets either detonate remote mines.

By connecting the GC and GBA versions of Splinter Cell we instantly unlocked levels in the GBA version

It did not end there; Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow (2004) and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory (2005) also had GBA connectivity for the same purpose as in the first Splinter Cell. Besides, in both GBA titles we could unlock additional levels connecting the console with the cable and also having Splinter Cell 1 and 2 on the GameCube. Mind you, this was a way to instantly unlock them; they were by no means exclusive by this method.

Honorable mentions

In 007: All or Nothing (2004), we could use the GBA to see mission statistics in real time

While above we have told you what are, in our opinion, the most outstanding titles and peripherals that showed off the connectivity between GC and GBA, just below we leave you others that deserve, at least, a mention:

007: All or Nothing : Connecting a GBA to 007: All or Nothing unlocks an additional menu with detailed mission stats.

: Connecting a GBA to 007: All or Nothing unlocks an additional menu with detailed mission stats. Animal Crossing : By connecting a GBA we could access a secret island, design patterns and play various NES titles.

: By connecting a GBA we could access a secret island, design patterns and play various NES titles. Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg : By connecting a GBA we could download and play mini-games based on ChuChu Rocket!, Nights into Dreams and Puyo Pop.

: By connecting a GBA we could download and play mini-games based on ChuChu Rocket!, Nights into Dreams and Puyo Pop. Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance : By connecting a GBA with Fire Emblem and Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones we could unlock extra content in Path of Radiance.

: By connecting a GBA with Fire Emblem and Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones we could unlock extra content in Path of Radiance. Mario Golf: Toasttool Tour : By connecting a GBA with Mario Golf: Advance Tour we could transfer our characters between both games, and in the GBA game we unlocked Luigi, Bowser, Wario and Waluigi.

: By connecting a GBA with Mario Golf: Advance Tour we could transfer our characters between both games, and in the GBA game we unlocked Luigi, Bowser, Wario and Waluigi. Metroid Prime : By connecting a GBA with Metroid Fusion we could unlock two extras in Metroid Prime if we completed both titles: the possibility of playing the NES Metroid and the Metroid Fusion costume for Samus.

: By connecting a GBA with Metroid Fusion we could unlock two extras in Metroid Prime if we completed both titles: the possibility of playing the NES Metroid and the Metroid Fusion costume for Samus. Pac Man Vs. : a wired GBA is a must; three players are the ghosts and play on TV with GameCube pads and have a limited field of vision while the fourth player plays on GBA as Pac-Man, who at all times sees the entire stage.

: a wired GBA is a must; three players are the ghosts and play on TV with GameCube pads and have a limited field of vision while the fourth player plays on GBA as Pac-Man, who at all times sees the entire stage. pokemon channel : By connecting a GBA with Pokémon Ruby/Sapphire we could obtain the mythical Pokémon Jirachi.

: By connecting a GBA with Pokémon Ruby/Sapphire we could obtain the mythical Pokémon Jirachi. Sonic Adventure DX: Director’s Cut Y Sonic Adventure 2: Battle : By connecting a GBA we could transfer the Chaos to the Tiny Chao Garden. With various GBA Sonic titles, it was possible to save the Chao on the cartridge.

Y : By connecting a GBA we could transfer the Chaos to the Tiny Chao Garden. With various GBA Sonic titles, it was possible to save the Chao on the cartridge. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker: connecting a GBA activated the “cooperative mode” Tingle Tuner.

