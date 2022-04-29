Entertainment

Gameiro Paris entrance shower, Mbappé responds to him in a Meinau on fire

0 16 1 minute read

It’s a match between two teams from the (very) top of the table and it shows! Paris-Saint-Germain are currently playing on the lawn of Racing Club de Strasbourg as part of the opening match of the 35th day of Ligue 1. Parity score at half-time of a high-level match with a impressive technical mastery on both sides.

Gameiro cools Paris and ignites the Meineau

The meeting started with a bang with maddening pressure from the RCSA from the first seconds of the game. The Marseillais on loan in Alsace Loïc Perrin recovers a good ball at the level of the center line and launches Kevin Gameiro very well in the back of the defense. The former Parisian took Presnel Kimpembe in a hurry and opened the scoring in the second minute of play from a tight angle, Gianluigi Donnarumma not being completely flawless on this first goal.

The French champion is still not in his match and cracks a second time in the ninth minute of play on a long ball behind the back of the Parisian rearguard. Goal finally disallowed for an offside position. Kylian Mbappé, spearhead of the Parisian attack, put the two teams equal in the 23rd minute of play on a very nice assist from Neymar Jr. The first half was good, the second is still on the way crazier!

Youcef Ghalaza-Boudra

Source link

