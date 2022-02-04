gameplay and news from the Showcase

As promised, Tango Gameworks is back to show us Ghostwire Tokyo in action with a long gameplay video of the new first-person action game with horror colors. The showcase dedicated to the title of the Japanese studio showcased a product with intriguing potential and strong stylistic characterization.

Thanks to the gameplay video that you can enjoy at the opening, we can enter the alleys of one Tokyo infested with demons, engaging in both ranged and close combat, and sometimes approaching enemies in stealth mode. We also have the opportunity to observe the interface layout and take a first look at the game menus, in which a skill tree will be included that we will gradually discover over the course of the adventure.

Furthermore, in the second half of the video, the developers of Tango Gameworks tell us more in depth about the development process of Ghostwire Tokyo.

“In an instant, almost all of Tokyo’s population disappears and paranormal visitors from another world take their places in the streets. As Akito, one of the last living humans in the city, you must join forces with a spirit called KK to end to the supernatural threat that invades Tokyo “.

Leaving you to the vision, we remind you that Ghostwire Tokyo will be available on PC and PlayStation 5 starting March 25. Pre-orders for the game are open, and the Deluxe Edition has been confirmed to include Early Access.