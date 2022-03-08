gameplay leak on YouTube for the Arkane game – Nerd4.life

Redfall it may be in phase betaaccording to a leak that emerged on YouTube that seems to propose a few seconds of gameplaywith a screenshot reporting quite clearly how the new Arkane game is in beta.

The leak was published by the GameTropics YouTube channel and we don’t know how it got there, but it could be authentic. Moreover, it is a matter of a few seconds of gameplay video (from 7:08 minutes of the video above) at an extremely low quality, both in terms of definition and fluidity, so much so as to represent practically little more than a handful of game frames from which it is however possible to notice something.

In particular, the initial screen from which everything starts clearly reports that Redfall is in beta, which could confirm the release scheduled for this summer, given that the title could be complete and in the testing and general correction phase. Obviously it is not easy to establish the veracity of the source material, so everything remains simply a rumor.

In the few seconds of video we can see an action similar to one first person shooteralthough this is only one element of the features expected for the new Arkane title, which presents itself as a cooperative multiplayer with shooter and survival elements, set in a wide open area and with vampires as main enemies.

There have been various rumors recently that Redfall could be delayed, with some details surfacing such as October release, duration and other information, but so far there has been nothing official from Bethesda, for this title that is. is preparing to be a PC and Xbox exclusive, obviously launching on Xbox Game Pass on day one, being a first party title.