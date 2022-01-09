gameplay like God of War and not turn-based, for a rumor – Nerd4.life

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake is in development at Aspyr Media and, according to a rumor, the team plans to propose a major change from the original version. The game, in fact, will not be turn-based like the work of BioWare, but it will have a combat system similar to God of War.

There source of this rumor is a YouTube video by MrMarryPlays. According to the YouTuber, a source – of whom he has not shared the details but who, according to him, had already given correct information about the remake in the past – would have shared that Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake will not include a turn-based combat system. , but will opt for action mechanics similar to God of War, but also Nioh.

A character from Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake

The YouTuber also added that Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake could offer various modality, similar to what Square Enix did with Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which also offers a Classic mode during which players only have to worry about activating the most powerful attacks, leaving the hand-to-hand combat to the artificial intelligence.

We remind you that this information is not official: what is reported is only a rumor and it may be incorrect. That Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake opts for more action-packed gameplay would certainly not be a surprise, given that modern audiences are less used to turn-based combat systems, but for the moment we can’t know if that will be the case. We will have to wait for official information from the developers.

You can see the announcement trailer for the PlayStation Showcase’s Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake here.