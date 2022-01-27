gameplay trailer explains the details of the fight – Nerd4.life

Square Enix and Team Ninja have released a new one trailer dedicated to Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, the souls-like action role-playing game arriving on March 18, 2022. The video focuses mainly on the gameplay and explains the combat details. You can see the video above.

In the Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin trailer, we are told that our character it’s Jack, and our goal is to defeat Chaos and restore peace to Cornelia’s kingdom. It is then explained that the enemies have a Break Guage, a bar that can be decreased by attacking them: once emptied, it is possible to perform a critical attack that eliminates them, in an explosion of red crystals.

Then there are special abilities, such as a shock wave that allows you to get rid of the enemies around us and have room to act. Jack can also absorb some special attacks from enemies and steal those moves, using them a limited number of times. These are additional abilities that will come in very handy in battle. Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin then allows you to choose between various classes, each of which has their own unique equipment, appearance and abilities, which will prompt them to use a completely different fighting style. By using each class in battle, we can level it up and learn new unique skills.

Jack, the protagonist of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

It is then explained that in Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin we will be able to collect a lot loot (or loot if you prefer the English term), to equip the characters. Then there will be the multiplayer, which will allow us to explore all the levels already completed or the next in the list together in another player’s game. In other words, we can’t play online levels we haven’t unlocked yet. Clearly the choice is aimed at preventing us from facing the game in random order and therefore not having spoilers on the plot. The loot will be independent for each player, so there is no risk of stealing each other’s weapons. There will then be levels designed specifically for the cooperative.

Yesterday we also got to see the Final Trailer with Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin gameplay and story.