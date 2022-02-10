gameplay trailer with release date from Nintendo Direct – Nerd4.life

Nintendo aired their own Nintendo Direct of February 2022 and started the show by introducing it to the world Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. It was also indicates the release date: June 24, 2022.

The trailer introduces us to some of the characters and their fighting moves. However, this new Fire Emblem is not a classic strategy game as is typical for the series: it is in fact a musou, similar to Hyrule Warriors or Persona 5 Strikers. We assume that some fans will not be very happy with this choice by Nintendo.

There official description reads: “Join the heroes of Fire Emblem: Three Houses for epic battles in a war-torn Fódlan. Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude and other characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses make their return to show their worth in battle. devastating combos and spectacular special moves in intense real-time combat. Take down hordes of enemies in hand-to-hand combat with Edelgard’s ax or Dimitri’s spear, or target them from range with Claude’s bow. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will arrive on Nintendo Switch on June 24. A limited edition of the game will be available from the same date and will include an artbook, a fabric map of the Fódlan, a set of five acrylic figurines and a set of postcards of the characters, in addition to the game card. ”

