gameplay video presents the Card Shop – Nerd4.life

Looking forward to find out the release date of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, Konami continues to reveal the characteristics of the new videogame interaction of the famous card game with a gameplay video. Specifically, the last episode published is dedicated to Card shop, packages, decks and other features.

Before going into detail on the features of the Store, the video introduces the gems, an in-game currency required to purchase packs of cards and decks. Gems, as well as other resources, can be obtained by completing Missions, which we assume will be divided between daily, weekly and event, a bit like in Duel Links.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Shop Master Duel presents a rather simple and intuitive interface. There is a section for purchasing normal and special packages or “Master pack”. Through a search bar you can quickly find the type of packages of your interest among the dozens available, while by opening the information of one of them, it will be possible to consult the list of cards that can be found and the probability of obtaining them.

It is also possible to buy whole Structure Deck, that is, pre-built decks ready to be played at any time, which could be a very welcome option for budding players. Finally, there is a section dedicated to accessories, such as player icons, protective sleeves decorated for cards and much more.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), iOS and Android, with release scheduled for this winter. The game includes over 10,000 cards to unlock, will support 4K resolution, even on compatible mobile devices, crossplay and cross-save. In recent days, Konami has also published videos dedicated to the single player mode and the construction of the decks.