gameplay video shows the clash with the Giant Bear, which will tear you apart – Nerd4.life

Game Informer shared a new one Elden Ring gameplay videowhich shows us the confrontation with the Giant Bear, who is ready to tear you apart with his attacks and holds. You can see the video above.

Precisely, the gameplay video starts at minutes 1:20. The character of Elden Ring, initially, explores an open area with Torrente, the mount, but then there is a detachment and we arrive at the clash with the Giant Bear, which he had already had the opportunity to see some time ago thanks to some official images shared by FromSoftware.

The video hides the interface, so we have no way to see all the details of the fight, such as the amount of damage inflicted by the Giant Bear, but in this case what is most interesting is to see some Elden Ring gameplay. There creature it is huge, aggressive, has a remarkable attack range thanks to its long legs and is also able to make a grip that crushes and tears our character.

It is not clear whether this is a real boss or “only” a powerful enemy, but for sure the Giant Bear is a promise in terms of difficulty. If you’re interested in seeing more of Elden Ring, here’s a gameplay video showing Castle Morne, with spectacular combat.

Additionally, the Elden Ring director said George RR Martin would be “shocked” at what Miyazaki did to the characters.