gameplay video shows the Morne Castle, with spectacular fights – Nerd4.life

Game Informer, as part of your cover job for Elden Ringshared a 4 minute gameplay video by Elden Ring, the souls-like action RPG from Hidetaka Miyazaki and From Software. The movie shows us the exploration of the Morne castle. You can see the video above.

There video description reads: “Elden Ring features numerous mini-dungeons such as caves and catacombs to explore along with giant, sprawling environments such as Stormveil Castle. Castle Morne, nestled south of Limgrave on the Weeping Peninsula, is a place where horrors abound. Leonine chimeric creatures. and other surprises await players who dare to approach. ”

The Game Informer reporter writes also that “while this area falls under the classification of mini-dungeons, it is substantially larger than any minor offering I experienced during my 10 hours of play, with various challenges and checkpoints within.”

The video by Elden Ring shows the arrival at Morne Castle and part of the exploration. We will be able to find various rooms inside the building, decorated and filled with objects. It is a classic medieval castle, based on what we see, but there is also a beach, where the character must face an aggressive humanoid beast with a lion-like appearance.

Elden Ring includes so many different ones types of dungeons, from the smallest consisting of a few corridors and rooms, up to areas that are not huge but still massive, like this castle. Tell us, what do you think of the gameplay?

According to FromSoftware, Elden Ring will be more accessible: will it be the first souls-like “for everyone”?