gameplay video shows the new area “Liurna of the Lakes” – Nerd4.life

Game Informer has released a new one gameplay video from Elden Ring of nearly 5 minutes which gives us a taste of “Liurna of the Lakes”, an unprecedented area never seen before in the official videos published by Bandai Namco.

Therefore, the coverage of the American newspaper continues, which in these days is sharing new details, interviews with the FromSoftware team but also gameplay videos of Elden Ring, such as the one dedicated to the mini-dungeon Castello Morne.

In the video above, however, the Senzaluce explores “Liurna of the Lakes”, a marshy area with an abandoned village in the center and characterized by a rather gloomy and anxious atmosphere. In the video we also see in action a series of anthropomorphic enemies apparently clumsy and clumsy, but which soon prove to be very dangerous as they can use heavy attacks, stunts and magic to surprise the player.

In the second part of the video, the Senzaluce follows in the footsteps of a sort of ghost and enters a mine, an area that appears to be very large and therefore full of loot but also of enemies and various dangers. According to what is reported in the description of the video, more details on the Liurna of the Lakes area will be shared tomorrow, Monday 31 January.

We remind you that Elden Ring will be available starting February 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

In an interview Miyazaki revealed that there will be poisonous swamps in the game and explained how Elden Ring will be more accessible without lowering the high challenge rate that distinguishes From Software games.