gameplay video with cooperative mode and all console versions – Nerd4.life

Dying Light 2: Stay Human was the protagonist of the sixth episode of the series Dying 2 Know, or the last appointment with the developers before the launch of the game, which in this case was shown with the cooperative mode and in the various console versions.

Hosted by Jonah Scott and streamer Leah, the sixth episode of Dying 2 Know finally showed a nice section of gameplay in cooperative multiplayer mode, showing some gameplay mechanics in this game eventuality, with the option that can be used for the entire campaign.

The video shows the gameplay of a part of the Campaign played in cooperative mode a 4 players, a feature particularly awaited by players that shows itself in excellent shape. For greater clarity on the state of the game, Techland also showed the gameplay on all the consoles it will arrive on, among which we see PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and Xbox One, in order to make a rather precise overview of how Dying Light 2 will show itself in its different versions.

During the sixth episode of D2K we also got more information about the UGC contest that was announced in the first episode. Together with the special guest, cosplayer Irina Meier, the Techland jury will then choose the winners of the contest.

Meanwhile, Dying Light 2: Stay Human has been Gold for nearly two months now, definitely in time for exit date set for February 4, 2022 on PC and consoles. In recent days we have also witnessed the strange question of hours of play, which went from 500 to more humane amounts following Techland’s clarifications.