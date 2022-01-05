gameplay videos show Stormveil Castle and more, from the closed beta – Nerd4.life

Some gameplay video on Elden Ring, taken from the closed network test version, were published in recent days on YouTube, allowing you to see it in more detail Stormveil Castle and other elements of the game that were explorable in that version.

The videos in question may contain spoiler , therefore, those who do not want previews can avoid looking at them, but these are elements related to the version beta of the game, therefore not definitive.

The videos have been published in recent days by the ER-SA user and allow you to have a more complete view of some areas that had been made explorable in the trial version now no longer accessible.

It can be interesting to go back and see these areas especially after the new injection of information derived from the long interview with in-depth article published recently by Edge magazine.

These are gameplay scenes that illustrate some internal and external areas of Stormveil Castle in particular, but also other areas and features of Elden Ring that had been made visible by the launch of the version in closed network test, staged in November, but with the videos in question published only recently.

There are several details that have emerged in these days on Elden Ring, such as the fact that the graphics of Demon’s Souls on PS5 have put pressure on From Software: you can find a general summary of these in the special on the new information from the exclusive Edge interview.