Gamer asks the girl to marry him like you do in Skyrim (but the mother-in-law doesn’t take it well)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has recently celebrated its first 10 years, returning to the fore as one of the most played titles in history.

The love on the part of the community towards Bethesda’s famous open world RPG is boundless, so much so that it is constantly amazed by the creation of ways to pay homage to the game that is nothing short of peculiar.

On the other hand, it is certainly to be expected, given that Skyrim it is undoubtedly one of the most known and appreciated games of the software house.

Considering the enormous notoriety of The Elder Scrolls V Expectations for the sequel are skyrocketing, and fewer missteps are expected.

Bethesda also recently announced that Chapter VI of the saga will be at least as long-lived as Skyrim, thus promising players a ten-year duration of the game.

We learned of another bizarre way in which fans celebrated their love for the title, but this time in a very particular way.

A diehard enthusiast has decided to propose to his girlfriend to marry him, and to do so he decided that the classic ring did not fit.

The fan in question has in fact considered it appropriate to give his beloved theAmulet of Mara, a very particular object present in TES which gives the player a chance to get married.

My boyfriend just proposed to me with an Amulet of Mara. I figured at least the elder scrolls community would enjoy. However, the soon to be mother-in-law was not impressed XD from skyrim

Mara is a deity, part of the pantheon of gods Nine Divines, and is considered the mother goddess andlove and under his blessing i weddings.

As you can easily understand, the future mother-in-law did not take well the gift given to her daughter by her boyfriend, she probably expected a more classic engagement ring for her (certainly much more expensive).

We know well that Skyrim it doesn’t stop giving us surprises and, lately, a player has found a perfect way to wait The Elder Scrolls VI.

Finally, wanting to stay on the subject, you know that someone has decided to make it become Skyrim a first person shooter?