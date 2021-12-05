Gamer banned on Xbox until the year 9999: the reason

From the Xbox version of Forza Horizon 5 comes a story that seems decidedly absurd from several points of view.

A user is speaking reddit who told of a friend of his who was basically banned for the next 100 lives from Forza Horizon 5. The reason for the ban is apparently a user-created livery with clear teasing references to Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Something that apparently the Team controlling that everything inside Forza Horizon 5 runs according to the rules hasn’t gone down. I wish they were just as quick with the FH5 cheaters would like even more.

Forza Horizon 5 and that too political livery

We do not know the name of the user who has been banned since another user who goes on the forum with the name of AllThingsRacing. The story that this user gives on first reading seems like a mockery because he writes: “My friend just told me he got caught 8000 years of ban for one of his liveries, it seems that a T10 don’t like jokes or something. He never received any warning messages prior to this ban. This is the first time he has been banned from a game. He has never been banned from any game before this time“.

Like probably other colleagues who have treated and are dealing with the news also to us at the beginning it seemed strange to us that without any warning a penalty of 69934498 hours, the equivalent of 8000 years with a ban end date set at 31/12 of the year 9999.

User reddit, however, added a couple of notes pointing out how his friend had never really done such a thing. Looking at the photos of the reddit post we realize that apart from using the KFC logo and adding Kim Jong-un’s vote on the red livery there are other logos that are reused as a mockery, one above all that of the Pirelli which has turned into a logo that reads Pyongyang.

This story obviously triggered reactions on reddit and someone tells their experience and the ban on two weeks for creating a livery of a Taxi fake. Instead, there is another user, and this speaks volumes.In reality, on what the sensitive issues actually are, he says he has created a livery with Trump last year but not having received any bans. Two weights and two measures? Probably not but it is easy to imagine, as in fact other users on reddit do, that the problem is the possible loss of credibility in the eyes of those who finance the Forza Horizon development team and the connected fool that Microsoft would have made.

To avoid that someone important could see live that car with the red livery and the big face of the Korean dictator assimilated to a brand that sells fried chicken, the quickest solution was to banish forever the player and give him an exemplary sentence that could discourage anyone else who wants to emulate him in any way.

Among other things, the alertness of the team that supervises the correct running of the games, one could say, inside Forza Horizon 5, does not seem to be as quick in eliminating the cheaters that many have complained about and continue to complain about. .