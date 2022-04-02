Gamers and programmers, the new world economy

So that we can visualize this scenario in a better way, I share a couple of examples. Roblox it is a perfect model of how children and young people are integrating into the digital world. This gaming platform teaches programming and allows each user to develop their own video game.

Created by David Baszucki, Roblox currently has millions of users, it is available on practically every platform you can imagine and, a very important point, it has its own virtual currency and a micropayment system with which you can purchase new customization items. .

The Sandbox is the second example. This video game from the Ethereum metaverse allows users to create a virtual world, share and monetize NFTs. It is worth remembering that it was on this platform that rapper Snoop Dogg bought a virtual piece of land valued at 450,000 dollars (approximately 9.4 million pesos) some months ago.

As we can see, the video game industry is currently one of the most lucrative and popular worldwide. In fact, as indicated Statista Digital Market Outlook, This sector closed 2021 with sales that exceeded 154,000 million dollars (millions of dollars) .

In the particular case of Mexico, each year that passes this sector grows more and more. At this time the country is the number 10 video game player in the world and the leader in Latin America. In 2021 there were 76.7 million gamers at the national level, which represents 60% of the total population of the country in accordance with The Competitive Intelligence Unit (CIU).

As you can imagine, the boom in this field has led to demand exceeding supply in many countries and, as a consequence, the need for more and more specialized and trained professionals in this area; which in this case are mainly the programmers.

And it is that this group of professionals is the one that provides innovation and injects enormous potential into corporations around the world to continue exploiting the development of the software and creating video games.

Just to give us an idea, Globally, it is estimated that the value of the video game market will generate profits of 269,000 million dollars by 2025 . Likewise, it is expected that by 2023 the population of gamers will expand by 50%, reaching 3,000 million dollars, according to figures from Statistical.