Gamers collect 150 thousand signatures for a new exclusive Playstation

With all the games there are, have been and will be for PlayStation, there are still niches of disgruntled fans. Who have decided to move from the forums to petitions to ask for the return of a particular exclusive.

The specific fans we’re talking about are those that Sony has left orphaned of a second chapter for Days Gone. The game did not have sensational sales performances and, in addition, it has never really found in Sony a company convinced of the goodness of the project.

Interesting background came out for example in an interview some time ago in Jeff Ross, former game director of the first Days Gone, who wanted to explain how in reality the first game was strongly desired by what is now the former president of Sony Interactive Entertainment: Shawn Layden. But fans aren’t watching the game die like this and are trying to find the numbers on Change.org.

Days Gone, Sony didn’t want it on PlayStation

Judging by the official decisions, there will be no sequel to Days Gone for Sony consoles. The company has in fact decided to abandon the project and close everything. Behind the decision could actually be the uninteresting numbers collected on Metacritic, as stated by the Creative Director of the game John Garvin.

But apparently inside Sony actually did not like the game from the beginning and the Bend Studios team managed to release Days Gone only because there was Layden to cover their backs, however, creating a tense atmosphere. By the time Layden left Days Gone 2’s fate was sealed. And despite everything, the fans want the second chapter and have organized one petition to convince Sony PlayStation to retrace its steps.

How many times has Sony changed its mind while listening to fans? We do not think of a single time but we could be wrong or maybe Days Gone players could try to combine the petition with concrete actions, such as a purchase mass of the game to get it back on radar. That of Bend Studio, for their part, they are certainly not waiting for a handful of fans to change the fate of their game and in fact they are grappling with some job advertisements for a new project.