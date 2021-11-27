“Games canceled, we don’t know when we will be able to return” There is the 19 year old Roman Rizzoli

There is also the nineteen year old Roman pylon Luca Rizzoli stuck in a hotel on the Golden Mile in Cape Town together with the other rugby players of the Zebre Parma who, due to the South African variant of Covid, had two matches of the United Rugby Championship canceled. In short, between round trips almost twenty thousand kilometers of flights to not play even a minute, at the most being able to train at the foot of the majestic Table Mountain which from time to time deigns to escape the hats of clouds that never fail in the spring of the Cape.

The big group (43 people between players and technical staff) of the Emilian franchise of the Italian Rugby Federation had landed the day before yesterday in Cape Town via Milan and Dubai to challenge the Stormers tomorrow and then move to Durban, on the Indian Ocean, to face the Sharks, two of the South African super teams that since last year are part of the original Celtic Cup which has gradually gathered teams from Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Italy and finally South African, assuming the name United rugby championship. What do South Africans have to do with a European cup? Whether the business is worth the candle will be seen in a few editions: the fact is that the wealthy franchises over there preferred to free themselves from Super Rugby which forced them to bounce between Argentina, New Zealand and Australia (a madness in the Covid era) and marry Europe. which also has the television advantage of sharing the same time zone. It began four seasons ago by introducing second row South African teams, then from last year the new formula with Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers, battleships that supply players to world champion Springboks. Zebre from Parma and Benetton from Treviso participate from Italy.

The matches of the European “leg” of the URC had so far gone quietly (and we are not talking here about the poor results of the Italians) then it was a matter of traveling to South Africa: with the Zebras the Welshs of Scarlets and Cardiff are now in South Africa and the Irish from Munster: since yesterday they have all been stuck in hotels because flights to Europe are suspended. It must be said that the situation in Cape Town and in the other large South African cities is calm, both in the areas inhabited by whites and in the much more disadvantaged areas of blacks and colored. Despite the surge in infections in recent days and despite living conditions not even remotely comparable to those in Italy, even with the same number of inhabitants (60 million), South Africa has 3 million infected compared to 5 million in Italy, with 89 thousand deaths compared to 133 thousand Italians. The population is much younger and moreover a good part of the most disadvantaged live above all in the open in areas that are not overcrowded (apart from the slums, of course) thanks also to the vastness of the country which is 4 times the size of Italy. Thus the pandemic data (notwithstanding the objective lack of collection of them in many areas of the country) of the pandemic are better than Italy despite being vaccinated with two doses only 23% of the population of the Rainbow nation.

📽️ Zebras #Rugby🦓 Chairman @micheledalai from Cape Town 🇿🇦 🎙️ “We are fine and safe in our hotel. We have maintained all the necessary precautions and we’re waiting to know when we’ll come back home. The boys are calm, as the current situation in #CapeTown“#WeAreZebre pic.twitter.com/5njRRZtAvm – Zebre Rugby Club 🦓🏳️‍🌈 (@ZebreRugby) November 26, 2021

So, in this scenario, how the Zebras are doing: “We are safe, closed in a bubble, the boys are calm and first of all I want to reassure everyone ». This was stated by Michele Dalai, president of Zebre di Parma since this season after experiences as a writer, editor and screenwriter, who is in South Africa following the team. “The Zebras are fine – says Dalai from the hotel in one of the most beautiful cities in the world – we closed in a bubble and we just went to train. We have always been outdoors, with masks and all the necessary precautions. Here the situation is very calm at least from the outside. For now, we remain in our bubble and look forward to returning. Flights are booked for the first Sunday in December, but we hope the organizers will allow us to return earlier. We are also in constant contact with the Parma Local Health Authority. And, no, we didn’t expect this situation. We have swabbed several times and we are ok, while instead we have received news of infected South African players“.

«Our idea and that of the other clubs here in South Africa is to return as soon as possible. Cape Town is in full swing, people are out and about, perhaps in Johannesburg, where the other teams are the situation is different. In the next few hours we will have to have more precise news on the return. It’s a shame it would have been a great opportunity to play here but we are fine, everything works well and we are among us », adds Dalai. “The city where we are is not in lockdown, it is a beautiful city but we hope to be able to leave it as soon as possible to return to Italy”. On the possibility of a quarantine in Italy, Dalai is clear: “there are those who are working on this, the choices will be made. We are buffered every day, we have no contacts, we will do everything we have to even in Italy ».

Okay, so thanks to the guys from Propaganda and below with the appeal:#LiberateLeZebras pic.twitter.com/WwcHJgHvJa – Michele Dalai (@micheledalai) November 26, 2021

The “Free the Zebras” appeal launched at Propaganda LIve

In the group also the newly hired by the Zebras, the Roman prop Luca Rizzoli, 19, already blue Under 20, who grew up at the Urc which in this case does not mean United Rugby Championship but Union Rugby Capitolina.

The events of Covid have often crossed, in the last year and a half, that of the Parma team: the symbol of this event was the flanker, who also plays for the national team, Maxime Mbandà who, when the activity was suspended on the occasion of the first lockdown, was he worked as a volunteer for the transport of the sick in a voluntary association in Parma, one of the cities most affected by the first wave of the pandemic. Mbandà was then knighted by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

Below you will find all the players called up for the South African trip.

Paolo Ricci Bitti

The Zebre Parma players away in South Africa with the Irish coach Bradley.

The novelty is Luca Rizzoli, 19, from Rome.