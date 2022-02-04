games for less than 5 euros, the new discounts of February 2022

Yes, we know there are tons of games coming out in February, but can we ignore the new PlayStation Store promotion? Sony tempts us by cutting the price of a multitude of titles with such high discount rates that they cannot be ignored. As we are in a very busy time for our portfolios, we have decided to select a handful of 5 (+2) excellent games on offer for less than 5 eurosa sum low enough not to burden anyone’s pockets.

Metal Gear Solid V The Definitive Experience (4.99 euros)

For just € 4.99 you can live the ultimate experience of Metal Gear Solid 5, which includes both the prologue Ground Zeroesboth the main course The Phantom Painthat is the two final pieces of the thirty-year epic made by the genius of Hideo Kojima.

Ground Zeroes was released in 2014 to offer gamers a taste of the fifth chapter. Set in 1975, it follows the exploits of Big Boss on an infiltration mission in Camp Omega, a detention facility in southern Cuba where Paz appears to be held prisoner, given for dead after the events narrated in Peace Walker. Completing the main mission and the six Side Ops, all set in the same field, will not keep you busy anymore 5 hours (a little more, if you are a completist), but the experience acts as a perfect narrative and playful introduction to Metal Gear Solid 5: Phanton Painwhich opens nine years later on the notes of The Man Who Sold the World by David Bowie.

We prefer not to tell you anything about the plot: we can only tell you that it is able to give unforgettable moments, some of which are still causing the hard core of the fanbase to be discussed. Playfully speaking, however, The Phantom Pain catapulted the series into the open-world genre, granting a high degree of freedom of approach and full control in the management of the Mother Base, from which all missions start. Read our Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain review if you want to know more.

Hotline Miami Collection (3.99 euros)

If you want to test yourself with a very high challenge rate and you love the neon style of the 80s and 90s, then you should definitely buy Hotline Miami Collectionwhich includes two of the best indie games of the last decade, Hotline Miami and Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number.

The two Miami Hotlines, with theirs surreal and hallucinated pixel art graphic styleare games full of explosive action and overflowing with pure brutalitywith harsh exchanges of gunshots and violent close combat shot from an overhead view.

In a 1989 Miami alternative, take on the role of a mysterious antihero in a murderous mission against the dark underworld by following the voices recorded on the answering machine. An escalation of violence that culminates in the second episode, between cross vendettas and bloodshed. Read the Hotline Miami review and the Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number review.

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (€ 4.94)

Developed by We’re Five Games, Totally Reliable Delivery Service is suitable for all those looking fora fun and carefree title to play in company to laugh with laughter. It is a crazy and colorful sandbox in which you are called to make deliveries in game sessions which, thanks to the support for local and online multiplayer, can accommodate up to 4 participants at the same time.

What is being enacted is controlled chaos, made possible by the implementation of unpredictable ragdoll physics in a world full of toys, vehicles and machinery of all kinds, which can be used for work or simply for fun. If you want, you and your friends can also take a break from deliveries to determine who is the strongest (or luckiest) in a series of points challengesas Sucker wingswhere you have to flit in the sky passing inside suspended circles, e Hovercraft Derbyin which the last driver wins with an intact hovercraft.

Valiant Hearts: The Great War (€ 4.49)

Valiant Hearts: The Great War it is a unique gem that deserves to be preserved and made known to the widest possible audience. Set during the First World Wartells the story of four characters (and a dog) who for one reason or another find themselves embroiled in the bloodiest confrontations of the world conflict, such as the Battle of Verdunthe Battle of the Somme And the Nivelle Offensive.

Graphic adventure in two dimensions with a modern styleValiant Hearts is heavily focused on storytelling and offers a number of environmental puzzles that are always challenging and never really challenging. The refined artistic style, painted with the UbiArt Engine, helps to soften the violence of certain scenes, but does not deprive them of their disruptive communicative power, also supported by a melancholic and epic sound sector. Read our review of Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Darksiders Warmastered Edition (€ 3.99)

If for some reason you have never started the Darksiders saga, then the time has come. The Warmastered Edition of the first episode is on offer at a bargain price and we advise you not to leave it on the digital shelf. This first chapter tells of the exploits of War, the first Horseman of the Apocalypse: tricked by the forces of evil to put an early end to the world, he is accused of having violated the sacred laws by unleashing a conflict between Hell and Heaven. Convicted of his crimes and stripped of his powers, Guerra must venture through the devastated remnants of Earth in search of truth and revenge.

From this fascinating incipit is born one of the best action / adventure of the last decade, which shines thanks to a level design of exquisite workmanship, with always inspired dungeons, challenging environmental puzzles and a simple but satisfying combat system. The adventure obviously feels all the weight of the years (it was born on PS3!), But to lighten it we think a 1080p native resolution, a doubled texture definition, improved shadows and post-production effects and a 60fps framerate, which in an action like this are essential. Who knows, maybe after the credits you might want to buy the other two episodes and experience the exploits of Death and Fury … Read our review of Darksiders: Warmastered Edition.