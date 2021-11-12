games on offer in November, the advice of the editorial staff

Welcome back, dear readers of Everyeye.it, in the usual column “have a lot of fun, spend little“of which the members of the editorial staff are spokespersons. Also in this new episode we will try to suggest i best purchases to be made on Nintendo eShop, in whose extensive catalog you could miss some gems at a discount that would not deserve to go unnoticed. This is why we have chosen four productions for you that, by virtue of the always appreciated balance in quality / price ratio, should not be missing, in our opinion, in your digital collection. Let’s not get lost in further chat and let’s move on to the advice! Before proceeding, in any case, do not forget to indicate in the comments space what are your personal suggestions among the offers that you will find on the Nintendo Switch digital store.

Davide Leoni – Rayman Legends Definitive Edition (9.99 euro)

2D platforms like Rayman Legends do not exist (almost) anymore except with rare exceptions in the independent panorama, even if reaching the quality levels of Ubisoft production is certainly not easy. First released on the Nintendo Wii U in 2013, Rayman Legends arrived a few years later on the Nintendo Switch with a re-release called the Definitive Edition which includes a series of exclusive contents not present in the original version such as the Kung Foot mode in single and multiplayer up to a maximum of eight teams.

This is an extra bonus for joining the single-player experience with a story mode that sees Rayman, Globox and the Teens venture into a series of wonderful paintings with the aim of uncovering their hidden secrets in a magical racing adventure. wild, jumps, daring somersaults and frantic fights. Rayman Legends expands the Rayman Origins formula and brings platform games to peaks that are still difficult to reach today by the competition, a game to love and absolutely rediscover, especially at this price, in fact, only 9.99 euros are enough to buy the game on Nintendo eShop, to find out more, please refer to the review of Rayman Legends Definitive Edition.

Giuseppe Arace – Dragon Ball FighterZ (8.99 euros)

Three years have passed since the release on Nintendo Switch by Dragon Ball FighterZ and ArcSystem’s awesome brawler still has a very powerful aura. Its fighting strength was certainly not limited by the hybrid hardware of the Kyoto house: thanks to a wonderful technical sector, which makes it similar to an interactive anime, FighterZ shines as much in television format as in portable edition. But beyond the graphic rendering of applause and the disproportionate amount of fanservice (read here our special The similarities of Dragon Ball FighterZ and the Dragon Ball Super and DBZ series), to strike the work of ArcSystem is mainly his balance between accessibility and playful depth.

Although newbies certainly cannot enter the competitive market with a light heart, the great showmanship of the action and the simplicity of execution of some of the most rebounding moves make every match a triumph of adrenaline even for anyone who just wants to relive the ecstasy of the episodes. of the animated series joycon in hand. A varied roster, a rather long-lived single mode (and characterized by a completely original story), not to mention the inevitable multiplayer make sure that the price of 8.99 euros is incredibly affordable. The purchase becomes practically indispensable: as you can read in our review of Dragon Ball FighterZ for Nintendo Switch, it is in all likelihood the best videogame transposition of Akira Toriyama’s masterpiece.

Marco Mottura – Scott Pilgrim VS The World: The Game – Complete Edition (9.74 euro)

Like the Bryan Lee O’Malley comic from which it is based, Scott Pilgrim VS The World: The Game has been able to establish itself for a small but devoted circle of fans as a small cult. A colorful scrolling fighting game, captivating and full of videogame and non-gaming quotes, which – thanks to the publication at the same time as the film starring Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead – had to some extent managed to bring back a neglected genre and culpably ended up in oblivion.

Then, in December 2014, the cold shower arrived: the title was removed from digital stores (probably for a matter of rights), thus increasing its fame and prestige. Ten years after the original publication, the miracle that almost no one expected anymore: Ubisoft re-proposes the amazing amorous adventures of a twenty-three year old loser musician, against the backdrop of the underground scene of a cold Toronto populated by ultra-vengeful ex-boyfriends.

Between Anamanaguchi’s chiptune music, fine pixel art aesthetics and a splash of RPG that gives the experience an appreciable sense of progression, it is not at all complicated to fall in love with a limited production but capable of exuding passion, as recounted in our review of Scott Pilgrim VS The World the Game Complete Edition. At € 9.74, with a 35% discount, the offer becomes almost more irresistible than the disturbing Ramona Flowers.

Alessandro Bruni – Going Under (6.79 euro)

The debut title of Aggro Crab, a tiny independent studio based in Seattle, Going Under is a brilliant isometric dungeon crawler that mixes roguelite dynamics and biting satire, in the colorful setting of a high-fun production. In the title we will play the role of the intern Jaqueline, a young girl of high hopes on her first day of work in the marketing division of Fizze, a startup specializing in the production of an energizing drink with dubious properties. The company is yet another insignificant fragment of the mega company Cubicle, an industrial giant that over time has seen the rise and fall of dozens of satellite companies, consumed in the name of the most sinister capitalism.

Now insane, the former employees of these companies wander through the basement of the headquarters ready to attack anyone who comes within range, including poor Jaqueline, called to explore the recesses of the building to satisfy the bizarre requests of her superiors. Wielding all kinds of objects and improper weapons, the intern will therefore have to make their way through procedural dungeons overloaded with enemies, trying to do everything possible to reach the depths of the building and survive the Cubicle corporate dictatorship.

The successes obtained by the protagonist will allow her to unlock increasingly effective upgrades, which can then be collected on the field to obtain special abilities of all kinds. The lowest common denominator of the experience – between history, combat and progression – is irony, closely linked to the narrative context and enhanced by an artistic direction full of style and bold colors. At a price of € 6.79, with a 66% discount, we cannot therefore help but advise you to dedicate at least one thought to the title of Aggro Crab: we are ready to bet that you will not regret it.