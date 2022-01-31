Games out in February 2022 on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Switch

It seemed never to arrive, and instead we are: among games due out in February 2022 on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Switch we find some of the most anticipated productions of recent years: from the challenging and fascinating Elden Ring to the colorful and exciting Horizon Forbidden West, but not only. We will be able to jump from roof to roof of a city besieged by zombies in the campaign of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, face unscrupulous gangs with martial arts blows in Sifu and participate in spectacular firefights in CrossfireX. Or we can relive two iconic sagas like those of Kingdom Hearts and Assassin’s Creed, perhaps between a strategic battle of Total War: Warhammer 3, a fight of The King of Fighters XV or a race of GRID Legends.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Dying Light 2: Stay Human, the protagonist jumps from roof to roof Out on PC, PS5, PS4, XSX and XOne on February 4th More than twenty years have passed since the events of the first chapter and the world has changed. In Dying Light 2: Stay Human we will have to deal with what remains of society within the walls of the City, a fortified place where the last human beings take refuge, but equally threatened by hordes of zombie that crowd the streets. At the command of a shrewd wanderer, we will be able to use our extraordinary skills with the parkour and the fight to change the fate of this place, interact with the factions that control it, make difficult decisions that will have consequences and discover the truth about our past. To learn more, take a look at the tried and tested Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

It was Sifu, a fighting sequence Out on PC, PS5 and PS4 on February 8th The action game based on martial arts developed by Sloclap will put us in command of a young fighter seeking revenge against the clan who slaughtered his family. Sifu puts the fighting in the foreground, giving us a richer and more varied repertoire of moves, which we can draw on to defeat increasingly stronger enemies within various locations. The peculiarity of the game lies in the aging system of the protagonist: equipped with a magical pendant with the power to bring him back to life after death, our character will age a few years at each restart, becoming less resistant and fast but at the same time more experienced and powerful. We talked about this and other aspects of the Sifu tried experience.

Kingdom Hearts Kingdom Hearts 3, Goofy, Sora and Donald Duck Out in NSW on February 10th The whole series of Kingdom Hearts is preparing to make its debut on the Nintendo Switch, with versions cloud Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts 3. We can therefore try our hand at the exciting epic of Sora and his friends belonging to the Disney universe. The three packages are literally chock full of content and include all the remixed episodes, the various spin-offs, the purely narrative chapters and the expansions, for an absolutely complete experience that will not fail to excite both Kingdom Hearts fans and those who want to become one … provided of course that you have a good internet connection.

CrossfireX CrossfireX, a firefight Out on XSX and XOne on February 10th Little known in the West but a real phenomenon in Asia, where the series can count on almost 700 million players, CrossfireX debuts this month on Xbox with a new chapter created specifically for Microsoft platforms and characterized by two souls: a single campaign. player signed by Remedy Entertainment and a free-to-play multiplayer once again in the hands of the original team. Organized with an episodic structure, the narrative component of the game will aim for a cinematic cut and will put the spectacularity of the action above it all, in an attempt to build a credible alternative to the classic. call of Duty, while the online experience will leverage the elements that have so far guaranteed the success of the franchise. More details in the CrossfireX Campaign Preview and CrossfireX Demo Trial.

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, the protagonist engaged in a fight Out in NSW on February 17th Clearly behind the times, more than two years after the release of Assassin’s Creed 3, Black Flag and Rogue, Ubisoft finally brings Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection also on Nintendo Switch. The owners of the hybrid console will therefore be able to take on the role of the iconic master Assassin Ezio Auditore from Florence and face three exciting adventures with him. Starting from wonderful scenarios such as Florence and Venice in the Renaissance period, and then moving to Rome and finally to Istanbul, in the footsteps of our ancestor Altair, we will be able to relive some of the best moments of Assassin’s Creed, while struggling with now inevitably dated mechanics. We talked about it in the review of Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection for PS4 and Xbox One.

The King of Fighters XV The King of Fighters XV, Athena Asamiya prepares to unleash a powerful attack Out on PC, PS5, PS4 and XSX on February 17th The famous SNK fighting game is renewed with The King of Fighters XV: an episode that retraces its steps after the accessibility concessions of the previous chapter, thus offering a gameplay not only solid but also deep, full of facets that the most technical players will not fail to discover. Equipped as usual with a roster extremely wide and varied, which has many old acquaintances and some significant new entries, the title is preparing to give life to absolutely exciting battles, with a single player sector flanked by an online multiplayer strong of a substantially improved netcode, although not yet perfect . We talked about it in the tried-and-true of The King of Fighters XV.

Total War: Warhammer 3 Total War: Warhammer 3, a combat sequence Out on PC on February 17th Creative Assembly’s strategy catapults us back into the world of Warhammer, on the edge of the scary Kingdom of ChaosThis is where the Total War: Warhammer 3 campaign is set, with the four Ruinous Powers constantly trying to invade the world and human factions intent on repelling the deadly threat. Experience will be based on this bloody conflict, giving us different factions playable, each with different objectives to achieve and unique abilities to put in place to succeed, in a triumph of tactics, special abilities, ferocious warriors and upgrades that can be unlocked using the points earned on the battlefield. More details in the Total War: Warhammer 3 trial.

Horizon Forbidden West Out on PS5 and PS4 on February 18th The captivating epic of Aloy continues in Horizon Forbidden West, when the skillful Seeker of the Nora tribe decides to leave for the Forbidden West in order to discover the origin of a mysterious red plague that is killing animals and vegetation, and that is able to corrupt the Cars making them even more powerful and dangerous, as some tribes who want to exploit this resource to conquer new territories know well. Equipped with the inevitable Focus and new gadgets, such as the Wingshield, we will therefore have to prepare to explore a completely new scenario, where never-before-seen machines dwell and deadly traps move in the shadows, accompanied by graphics and sound of extraordinary beauty. as much on PlayStation 5 as it is on PS4. To prepare for this new journey, retrace the history of Horizon with us.

Elden Ring Elden Ring, the protagonist faces a monster Out on PC, PS5, PS4, XSX and XOne on February 25th The moment has finally come that the many fans of the soulslike genre have been waiting for: Elden Ring makes its debut on PC and consoles in February and prepares to involve us in a new, exciting, challenging adventure set in a dark fantasy world created with the collaboration. of the famous writer George RR Martin. Equipped with a rich structure open world, the game will see us explore extremely vast scenarios full of opportunities, but also of deadly pitfalls that we will have to face by making the most of the equipment in our possession and the peculiarities of the class we have selected, in a desperate attempt to get hold of the legendary ring . Waiting for the review, here is our tried and tested Elden Ring.

GRID Legends GRID Legends, a race stage at sunset Out on PC, PS5, PS4, XSX and XOne on February 25th GRID Legends marks the return of the famous Codemasters racing series, which tries to renew itself by offering us a narrative-based single player campaign entitled Driven to Glory, in which we will have to compete in a championship against skilled and determined drivers, played by real actors in exciting live action sequences. Characterized by solid gameplay, the game will not fail to offer us traditional modes, which will be able to count on the many contents of a truly rich package of cars and tracks, as well as a powerful editor able to create many different combinations to be shared with the community. More details in the tried of GRID Legends.