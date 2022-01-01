Games out in January 2022 for PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Switch

God of War debuting on PC and Uncharted Collection: Legacy of Thieves on PS5 are two of the best games coming in January 2022: let’s see all the new releases.

Here we are: a year begins that will offer great satisfaction to videogame enthusiasts, in particular with a historic February for the number and quality of releases. But let’s focus on the next few days: what are the games due out in January 2022? The highlight of the month is undoubtedly represented by two Sony productions, namely the spectacular God of War, which also lands on PC, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, the remastered collection that brings the latest adventures of the Naughty Dog series to PS5. There are also the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise, the anticipated prequel adventure Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch and finally Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft’s new cooperative-based tactical shooter.

Monster Hunter Rise Monster Hunter Rise, a hunter grappling with a huge winged monster Out on PC January 12 After the great success on Nintendo Switch, with 7.5 million copies sold, the latest episode of Capcom’s hunting game also arrives on PC. Monster Hunter Rise forgoes the open structure of Monster Hunter World, but still manages to introduce important ones Announcements in terms of gameplay, such as the ability to ride different monsters and to use a new tool to climb on most surfaces. Starting from the charming village of Kamura, we will have the task of exploring a wide and rich world of suggestive landscapes but at the same time dominated by monsters. We can hunt him alone or in cooperative, and to take them down we will have a repertoire that includes new and spectacular special moves. The Monster Hunter Rise review for Nintendo Switch.

God of War God of War, Kratos shouts his fury Out on PC on January 14th Another major PlayStation exclusive coming to PC, God of War tells the story of a Kratos quite different from the one we knew, who decided to settle in the northern lands after his furious battles with the Greek gods and found a worthy mate with whom he had a son, Atreus. However, the woman passes away, and so the two find themselves alone on a long journey that will lead them to visit the highest peak of the seven kingdoms. The Norse gods, however, will not allow the former Ghost of Sparta to freely cross their territory, and so Kratos and Atreus will find hordes of ice creatures along the way ready to attack them. As the mighty Greek warrior we will have to fight to keep our promise, holding the ax of the Leviathan and gradually unlocking new maneuvers and devastating powers. The God of War PS4 review.

Expeditions: Rome Expeditions: Rome, a combat sequence Out on PC January 20th The new strategic RPG produced by THQ Nordic takes us to theancient Rome, putting us in command of a young man forced to flee after the murder of his father. After joining the army, the protagonist of Expeditions: Rome acquires war skills and an important social position before returning to his homeland, where he begins to coordinate the strategic actions of the troops for the conquest of new territories. By moving within different scenarios with ours shipments, we will be able to decide what kind of leader we want to be, make decisions that will influence the course of events, gradually obtain new skills and stand out both on the battlefield and in Roman political life in the context of three substantial campaigns. The preview of Expeditions: Rome.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, the team faces a dangerous alien enemy Out on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One on January 20th The new tactical shooter Ubisoft aims to engage us in frantic co-op-based missions in which three players will find themselves facing an unprecedented threat: hordes of Archaic aliens threatening to take over our planet. In Rainbow Six Extraction we will have to select one of the Operators of the mother series and throw ourselves head down into the action. Starting from the solid foundations of Rainbow Six: Siege, the latest project of the French house emphasizes the concept of “extraction” precisely to underline the danger of the tasks that we will have the task of completing, preferably without leaving any of our companions behind. Precisely for this we will have to exploit all the peculiar ones character abilities and their sophisticated equipment. Rainbow Six Extraction’s tried and tested.

Windjammers 2 Windjammers 2, a fiery special shot Out on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on January 20th The iconic arcade sportsman born on NEOGEO returns after twenty-five years thanks to the commitment of the French team DotEmu, not new to this type of operation. In Windjammers 2 we will be able to try our hand at frenetic and spectacular matches, halfway between the original gameplay of the classic SNK and a series of new mechanics introduced for the occasion. At the command of unpublished characters as well as many old acquaintances, we will be able to experience different arenas, all colorful, and perform devastating special moves to score the necessary points for victory. Seemingly simple and immediate, experience hides one surprising thickness that we will be able to perceive especially in competitive modes. Windjammers tried it 2.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Pokémon Legends: Arceus, some of the characters in the game Released on Nintendo Switch on January 28th Highly anticipated by fans of the Nintendo series, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set in Hisui, the region that will later be renamed Sinnoh, in a period that probably corresponds to the nineteenth century: an era in which humans and Pokémon did not yet live together and rather looked at each other with suspicion and distrust. As a young aspiring trainer, we will therefore have to form the first Pokédex ever and mark a turning point. Starting from the peaceful Giubilo Village, where the headquarters of Team Galactic is located, the entity that studies monsters and their characteristics, we will be assigned a small Pokémon and with it we will start in search of wild creatures to capture. The fights will take place, however, in a different way than the classic formula, in the context of an interesting mix of real-time action and shifts. The preview of Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Nathan and Sam discover a hidden city Out on PS5 on January 28th Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is the exciting collection that includes the remastered PS5 versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and the stand alone expansion Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. We will be able to take on the role of for one last time Nathan Drake and face a dangerous treasure hunt in an attempt to help his brother Sam, moving through suggestive scenarios and facing inevitable teams of mercenaries. In Uncharted: The Lost Legacy instead we will follow the events of the unprecedented all-female couple formed by Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross: shrewd and determined women that fans of the series know well, in this case engaged in the search for a legendary artifact that seems to be in the western Ghats mountains, in India. Find out more in the review of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End for PS4 and the review of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for PS4.