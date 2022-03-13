Games published by unexpected publishers

Today it is practically unthinkable that one of the big publishers is going to leave one of its exclusive games in the hands of another company. Sony or Microsoft would not allow, for example, Ubisoft to distribute their great titles, but things have not always been like this. For many reasons generally, lack of presence in a territory that complicates distribution or little faith in a product in a given market, a few years ago, this was not so farfetched. this situation He has left us a series of covers with somewhat unlikely logos. We recover some of them.

Final Fantasy 7the great Eidos role-playing game

The mythical final fantasy already had two publishers, Squaresoft in Japan and Sony in the rest of the world, something that is not too surprising. Something more shocking, yes, was seeing the Eidos logo (which, curiously, would end up being part of Square Enix) in the PC version of the game. Perhaps with Sony out of the PC market at the time, Squaresoft was interested in having a partner with more experience on this platform.

demon soulsthe demanding title of Atlus

The game that started it all (with permission from King’s Field) also had several traveling companions. While Sony released it in Japan, which is logical considering that the game is theirs and Japan Studio participated in the development, initially low sales and the frustration of Shuhei Yoshida (president of Sony Worldwide Studios at the time, and who admitted that after playing for two hours he was unable to advance) made Sony would prefer to leave other territories in the hands of Bandai Namco for Europe and Atlus for the United States. Bandai Namco took this opportunity to sign an agreement with FromSoftware and it is common to see both names together, but the Atlus logo is, to say the least, curious under the title of demon souls.

Call of Dutythe Square Enix war saga

Activision does not seem to have much interest in the Japanese market, and it is common for it to collaborate with Japanese companies to distribute its games. One of his usual partners for the saga Call of Duty It’s Square Enixso it’s not uncommon to see their logo on the covers of these shooter games in Japanese stores.

grand theft auto ivthe open world game from Capcom

Rockstar is another company that, until a few years ago, did not show much interest in distributing its games in Japanese territory. This has left us several curious covers, such as that of grand theft auto ivwhat shows the Capcom logo next to that of the Scottish company, and some others that we will see below. Could this have been one of the terms of the agreement by which the saga Red Dead change hands?

The Orange Boxthe collection of Electronic Arts titles

In this case, the logo does not come directly because it is the publisher, but it is equally curious. we all know The Orange Box, Valve’s collection of games. While the parents of Steam took care of the Xbox 360 and PC versions, Electronic Arts was in charge of adapting it to PlayStation 3, a console with a more complex architecture than the competition. Thus, the EA logo ended up keeping company with the Valve logo on the cover of this version.

Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortexthe Konami platformer

Once Crash Bandicoot left the exclusivity of Sony consoles, new developers and publishers alike joined the marsupial party. More or less all known, to a greater or lesser extent, but it is particularly curious to see Konami on the cover of the game in its version for PlayStation 2 in Japan, where it took over from Universal. And it is not the only example starring Crash.

Crash Team Racing: Nitro FuelSega’s go-kart game

You don’t have to travel decades into the past to find examples of Japanese companies helping Activision with the distribution of their games in Japan. Without going any further, the remake of the PlayStation classic came to Japan thanks to Sega, of course, with the Crash design adapted once again to the apparent tastes of the Japanese public.

person 4the role-playing game from Square Enix

Other times, the change is the other way around, and it is Japanese companies that need help getting their products to certain Western territories. Atlus, for example, did not have a distribution team in Europe until 2017, so many of their games had to pass through the hands of other companies, such as Square Enix, until then. This is obviously the case for person 4.

bullythe hooligan game from Bethesda

We have already mentioned that Rockstar was not too dedicated to the Japanese market, and bully or Canis Canem Edit it was not a title they were willing to distribute outside the West. This is when Bethesda goes into action to distribute the title in Japan and, to rejoice in this fact, nothing better than the Best of cover, a series similar to the Platinum line, but which made sure that there was no doubt about who the editor was.

alundra 2Activision’s RPG adventure

I already spent with him alundra original, which Sony only distributed in Japan, and happened again with its sequel. Those of you who have the European version of alundra you can see the Psygnosis logo, which isn’t particularly shocking in a Sony game, but seeing the Activision logo in its sequel does look a lot weirder.

oblivion, Resident Evil 4, CMD 3, Ape Escape 2 and other great Ubisoft games

We leave this for last and group it under one category because Ubisoft had a time when it edited pretty much everything that other people didn’t want or couldn’t.. Sony does not want to edit Ape Escape 2 in North America? No problem. Capcom doesn’t finish watching Resident Evil 4 or Devil May Cry 3 on pc? Ubisoft sees them. Nobody wants to distribute oblivion for PS3 in UK? bring pac. Star Ocean: Till the End of Time is too niche in Europe? Not for me. FromSoftware needs help distributing Armored Core: For Answer outside Japan? Ubisoft to the rescue. And surely we left some more.

Galley: Japanese Ubisoft Covers





Are there any games in your collection with a logo on the cover that you’re curious about?