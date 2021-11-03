games sell very little in Japan, shopkeepers are disappointed

Despite the sales of the console are decent (at least on the occasion of the new restock) the situation linked to the software sales of PlayStation 5 in Japan it doesn’t seem to be particularly positive, according to testimonials from various retailers.

Japanese TV dedicated various reports to this phenomenon by interviewing a shopkeeper who expressed his discontent with this situation, showing whole shelves full of unsold PS5 games. According to the retailer, the reason is to be found in the poor sales of the console, in fact, without the latter, no one buys games, of course.

A situation also testified by the weekly rankings of Media Create where Switch games are the masters interspersed with PS4 games while PS5 titles undergo a boost in the event of a restock and then clearly run aground again.

To date, the best-selling PS5 game in Japan is Resident Evil Village with around 70,000 copies, very low numbers considering that RE Village has sold five million copies worldwide, this compared to over a million PS5 consoles sold in Japan since November 2020. In the West, the situation related to the sales of PS5 software seems to be more rosy but also in some European countries such as the United Kingdom the games struggle to maintain their position in the rankings and sales depend solely on whether or not new hardware stocks arrive.