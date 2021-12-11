games to buy absolutely at 9.99 euros

The PlayStation Store end-of-year sales continue and we obviously cannot fail to recommend new games to buy at a discounted price, this time with a common denominator: they all cost 9.99 euros. At this price it is possible to buy numerous games from the economic series PlayStation Hits which contains real blockbusters for PlayStation 4 (also compatible with PS5) at a very low price. Below is our selection but as always the comments area is also open to your suggestions and advice for purchases.

God of War – 9.99 euros

A game that certainly needs no introduction since we’re talking about one of the best-selling PlayStation exclusives ever with nearly twenty million copies distributed.

The adventure of Kratos and Atreus actually marks a new beginning for the series and has laid the first brick of a greater adventure that will end with God of War Ragnarok to be released in 2022, a title that will conclude the Norse saga of the warrior of Sparta. Waiting for the sequel, a game to buy and (re) discover, especially at this price. In the meantime, we invite you to read our God of War review.

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – 9.99 euros

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard represented an important turning point for Capcom’s horror saga, after the lukewarm reception reserved at the time for projects such as Resident Evil 6 and Resident Evil Revelations. The chance to experience the adventure firsthand has given new polish to the franchise and the Osaka house has continued on this path also with the acclaimed Resident Evil Village and almost certainly also with the future Resident Evil 9, at least according to the first rumors (to learn more we leave you to the Resident Evil review 7).

If you want to deepen the experience of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, on PlayStation Store you will find the Season Pass at the discounted price of 11.99 euros, the season pass will give you access to the DLC The End of Zoe and Confidential Movies 1 & 2. Don’t want to buy the pass? Don’t worry, you can still download the No Hero add-on starring Chris Redfield for free.

Tales of Berseria – 9.99 euros

Tales of Arise has brought the Bandai Namco series back into the spotlight and many of you may have been tempted to rediscover previous Tales of games and for this we recommend Tales of Berseria, adventure starring the fierce Velvet moved by the sacred fire of revenge after life has stolen a person dear to her.

On the PlayStation Store you will also find various free item packs with in-game bonuses including Gold Shards, Quartz Shards and Soul Bottles. By the way, here is the review of Tales of Berseria.

Ratchet & Clank – 9.99 euros

We are obviously not talking about the recent Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, but the reboot / remake of 2016, released simultaneously with the film of the same name (we invite you to read our review of Ratchet & Clank).

A traditional 3D platformer that stands out for old-school gameplay and colorful graphics, moreover, the game has been optimized for PS5 and on the current generation console it also supports 60fps … really not bad at this price.

Fist of the North Star Lost Paradise – 9.99 euros

A game that is rarely taken for granted but also anime and manga lovers might find it very interesting. Fist of the North Star Lost Paradise is an adventure starring obviously Ken The Warrior, the game is developed by Studio Yakuza and incorporates many of the elements and assets seen in the SEGA series.

A product perhaps not very original and that dares less than it should, but however, we would like to recommend it to Hokuto No Ken lovers, also considering the collaboration of Tetsuo Hara (designer of the original manga) for the supervision of the design of the characters and the settings. Also check out our Fist of the North Star Lost Paradise review to get an idea of ​​the game.