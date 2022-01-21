‘Games Under € 20’ are back for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

New offers await you on PlayStation Store, with the arrival of the “Games for less than € 20“, which will allow you to save a lot on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles.
The promotion is valid as of today and will end on Thursday 3 February 2022 at 00:59. Moreover, if the discounts are not enough, there is for you the possibility of further savings thanks to the Gift Cards for the PSN at a discounted price. Going to the Eneba website at this address you can purchase the credit for the PlayStation Store with a discount of 18%. Here are some examples:
This credit can also be used for new games, pre-orders or PlayStation Plus subscriptions. Now that you know how to get your favorite games at the lowest possible price, let’s find out which are the most interesting titles among the PlayStation Store offers:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition – 77% discount
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – 75% Discount
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection – 75% Discount
- Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition – 80% discount
- Borderlands Legendary Collection – 60% discount
- Civilization 6 Platinum Edition – 60% Discount
- Dead by Daylight – 50% discount
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection – 67% discount
- Ghost Recon Wildlands – 70% Discount
- Just Dance 2021 – 67% discount
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – 68% discount
- Little Nightmares – 75% discount
- Lost In Random – 50% Discount
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath – 60% Discount
- Need For Speed Heat – 80% Discount
- Ni No Kuni Secret of the White Witch Remastered – 80% discount
- One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition – 85% discount
- Person 5 – 70% discount
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition – 70% Discount
- Rage 2 – 70% discount
- South Park Di-Rect Strikes – 70% Discount
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 – 75% Discount
- Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition – 75% discount
- Tetris Effect Connected – 50% Discount
- The Division 2 – 70% Discount
- Tomb Raider Definitive Edition – 85% discount
These are just some of the more than 500 offers available on PlayStation Store and dedicated to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The promotion is valid until February 3, 2022 at 00:59. Remember to use the Eneba Gift Cards to get an additional discount on your purchases.
We remind you of subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We have also made a practical guide that can help you with your purchase.
Source: PlayStation Store