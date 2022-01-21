‘Games Under € 20’ are back for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

New offers await you on PlayStation Store, with the arrival of the “Games for less than € 20“, which will allow you to save a lot on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles.

The promotion is valid as of today and will end on Thursday 3 February 2022 at 00:59. Moreover, if the discounts are not enough, there is for you the possibility of further savings thanks to the Gift Cards for the PSN at a discounted price. Going to the Eneba website at this address you can purchase the credit for the PlayStation Store with a discount of 18%. Here are some examples:

This credit can also be used for new games, pre-orders or PlayStation Plus subscriptions. Now that you know how to get your favorite games at the lowest possible price, let’s find out which are the most interesting titles among the PlayStation Store offers:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition – 77% discount

Assassin’s Creed Origins – 75% Discount

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection – 75% Discount

Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition – 80% discount

Borderlands Legendary Collection – 60% discount

Civilization 6 Platinum Edition – 60% Discount

Dead by Daylight – 50% discount

Diablo 3 Eternal Collection – 67% discount

Ghost Recon Wildlands – 70% Discount

Just Dance 2021 – 67% discount

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – 68% discount

Little Nightmares – 75% discount

Lost In Random – 50% Discount

Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath – 60% Discount

Need For Speed ​​Heat – 80% Discount

Ni No Kuni Secret of the White Witch Remastered – 80% discount

One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition – 85% discount

Person 5 – 70% discount

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition – 70% Discount

Rage 2 – 70% discount

South Park Di-Rect Strikes – 70% Discount

Star Wars Battlefront 2 – 75% Discount

Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition – 75% discount

Tetris Effect Connected – 50% Discount

The Division 2 – 70% Discount

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition – 85% discount

These are just some of the more than 500 offers available on PlayStation Store and dedicated to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The promotion is valid until February 3, 2022 at 00:59. Remember to use the Eneba Gift Cards to get an additional discount on your purchases.

We remind you of subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We have also made a practical guide that can help you with your purchase.

Source: PlayStation Store