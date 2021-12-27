Games with Gold and the list of free games for January 2022

They call them this: Games with Gold. They are lists of games, the most favorite of many, except that regardless of what it is, it is free for many players who crowd the fantastic and varied world of gaming, which continues to expand.

Games with Gold are free games for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, the console from microsoft, for subscribers to Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate. New ones come out every month. But this time January was brought forward by a few days.

Next month’s games will come out with the New Year, January 1, 2022 with Sega-era shooter Saturn from Treasure, Radiant Silvergun for Xbox 360, the Flying Oak Games shooter NeuroVoider for Xbox One. All January Games with Gold games are playable on Xbox Series X thanks to backward compatibility.

From NeuroVoider to Space Invaders Infinity Gene: here are the fantastic 4

The new year is a harbinger of good news for gaming lovers, but de in Microsoft. There is no shortage of action, unlike those who are bringing many super companies to their knees. January brings Space Invaders Infinity Gene, Taito’s twist on the Space Invaders formula that takes some inspiration from Geometry Wars and the Arcade game from the Pac-Man Championship Edition remix era. So much vintage, then. The fourth game,

Aground, on the other hand, is a mining / crafting RPG from Fancy Fish Games. So no shooting. At least for once.

Microsoft also announced the lineup of upcoming new games. NeuroVoider a shooter (single or up to three players) double-stick RPG set in a cyber-futuristic world in which brains go around shooting evil robots with nuclear rocket launchers, will be available for subscribers from January 1st to 31st.

From January 1st to 15th, Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate Radiant Silvergun subscribers will be available, an updated “Ikaruga style” shooter from Treasure. Previously only available in Japan, Radiant Silvergun on Xbox LIVE Arcade it also offers leaderboards, local or Xbox LIVE co-op play, downloadable replays and improved graphics that make it a must-see.

Aground, a mining / crafting RPG with a precise plot, objective and motivation, new NPCs, advanced technologies, dragons and magic that transcends the boundaries of the sky, will be available to subscribers from January 16 to February 15, 2022.

Also from January 16, but until the end of the month, Space Invaders Infinity Gene, a shooter released as part of the franchise, will also be available Space Invaders. Which blends the classic characters of the series and the gameplay, with the concept of evolution.